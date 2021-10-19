Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to meet to discuss coronavirus vaccines on Thursday. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to issue its own recommendation on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.
The FDA may also advise that people should generally stick to the same vaccine if possible, the two officials said, as key questions remain over how to best boost the immune protection of people who initially received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
Travelers are confessing to using fake vaccine cards to their travel advisers
A travel adviser, once known as a travel agent, can easily become a client’s confidant over years of trip planning.
“You have no idea,” St. Louis-based travel adviser and practicing attorney Robert Merlin said of the intimate details clients share with him.
In between the “I think my wife is leaving me” texts to mentions of rehab and fertility treatments, Merlin received a new kind of confession: A prospective client wanted to use a fake vaccination card to travel.
After Merlin had explained to the potential client that she would need a vaccination card to visit certain destinations abroad, she told him, “that won’t be hard to get.” The client was a hospital worker who said she had no intention of getting vaccinated, Merlin said.
Colin Powell had been treated for a cancer that severely impairs the immune system, lowering coronavirus vaccine effectiveness
Colin L. Powell, the former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who died Monday of what his family described as complications from covid-19, had been treated for the blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and was due to get a coronavirus booster shot when he suddenly became ill and was hospitalized, his longtime assistant, Peggy Cifrino, said Monday.
Powell, who was 84, received his second Pfizer shot in February but was immunocompromised as a result of his cancer and suffered from Parkinson’s disease, Cifrino said in an interview. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that severely impairs the immune system, lowering the effectiveness of vaccines.
“He was actually scheduled to receive his booster when he fell ill last week,” Cifrino said. “He couldn’t go to his appointment. … He thought he was just not feeling quite right, and he went to the hospital.”
FDA to allow ‘mix-and-match’ approach on coronavirus booster vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to say this week that people can get coronavirus vaccine booster shots that are different from their initial doses, according to two federal officials familiar with the situation.
The agency is rushing to make the announcement Wednesday as part of its authorization of boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The FDA may also say that people should generally stick to the same vaccine if possible, according to the two federal officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been shown to be less effective than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, so there is intense focus on how to boost protection for recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen: Should it be with the Johnson & Johnson shot or with the other vaccines, which use a different technology?