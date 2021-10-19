Americans can get coronavirus booster doses that are different from the kind they first received, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to say Wednesday, two federal officials familiar with the situation told The Washington Post.

The news comes as the FDA is expected to approve boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain populations, after it approved the Pfizer-BioNTech booster in September.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to meet to discuss coronavirus vaccines on Thursday. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to issue its own recommendation on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.

The FDA may also advise that people should generally stick to the same vaccine if possible, the two officials said, as key questions remain over how to best boost the immune protection of people who initially received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Here’s what to know