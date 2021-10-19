As coronavirus cases spurred by the delta variant wane across much of the country, states with cold weather are showing a rise in new coronavirus infections, according to Washington Post data.

Alaska is leading the low-temperature states with an increase in the number of infections, with 123 new cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day rolling average. Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and North Dakota also are seeing a rise in infections as the weather cools, reducing opportunities to socialize outdoors and limiting physical distancing.

States in the northeastern region of the country also have experienced an increase in infection numbers over the past seven days. New Hampshire, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have recorded increases in infections, according to Post data.

The data mirrors trends of last fall and winter when new-case numbers diminished in Southern states that were hit hard by the virus before it devastated colder-weather states.

Overall, new daily reported infection numbers fell by more than 6 percent in the past week along with the number of covid-related hospitalizations, which dropped by nearly 9 percent, according to Post data.

On Sunday, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said the downward trend can continue if the nation does well in getting more people vaccinated.

