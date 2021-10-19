States in the northeastern region of the country also have experienced an increase in infection numbers over the past seven days. New Hampshire, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have recorded increases in infections, according to Post data.
The data mirrors trends of last fall and winter when new-case numbers diminished in Southern states that were hit hard by the virus before it devastated colder-weather states.
Overall, new daily reported infection numbers fell by more than 6 percent in the past week along with the number of covid-related hospitalizations, which dropped by nearly 9 percent, according to Post data.
On Sunday, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said the downward trend can continue if the nation does well in getting more people vaccinated.
Northrop Grumman employees protest federal vaccine mandate
Employees of defense technology giant Northrop Grumman are protesting the company’s obedience to a federally imposed vaccine mandate, which the employees say is an unconstitutional infringement on their personal rights, according to a local news report.
Shown waving signs and American flags in a news report from a CBS Baltimore affiliate on Monday, a group of protesters consisting of what appeared to be at least two dozen individuals lined the road outside a company office near Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport.
One protester described the group as “pro-choice,” declaring “we are not anti-vax, and not anti-Northrop Grumman.” Others said they see the issue as a matter of personal liberties.
“Mandates in general upon, uh, free citizens of this country is unconstitutional, and if it starts here, where does it end,” said a man identified as Michael Drodes.
Olivia Ravadge, another protester from Northrop’s BWI location, said, “We should not be forced to put something in our body that we don’t want to, and we’re going to stand behind that.”
As a manufacturer of complex military systems, including bombers, missiles, military space systems and more, Northrop Grumman is the fifth-largest supplier of goods and services to the federal government, according to Bloomberg. It employs about 90,000 people across 50 states.
Northrop Grumman employees have until Dec. 9 to get vaccinated, according to recent guidance issued to federal contractors by the Safer Federal Worker Taskforce. The guidance contains an exemption for “limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to an accommodation.”
Northrop Grumman spokespeople did not immediately respond to questions about the company’s vaccine policies. A company spokesman told CBS, “The company remains committed to continuous operations to ensure they deliver on their commitments to its customers.”
Another protest is being planned for Monday at a company office in Sykesville, Md., according to CBS.
- Public health officials in Britain are urging the government to reimpose social distancing restrictions and to accelerate coronavirus booster shots as new cases topped 49,000 on Monday — the country’s highest daily tally since July, the Associated Press reported.
- A World Health Organization program is aiming to buy antiviral drugs such as Merck’s experimental pill molnupiravir for patients with mild covid symptoms for as little as $10 per course for more than 120 million people, Reuters reported.
- China’s capital, Beijing, confirmed one locally transmitted case of the coronavirus, Reuters reported, as the country grapples with an outbreak in the north.
- Latvia will implement a lockdown from Thursday until at least Nov. 15, authorities said, as the country and its broader region grapple with low vaccination rates and a surge in delta cases.
- Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, said the country’s pandemic-related state of emergency could end Nov. 25, German outlet Bild reported.
Surgeon general offers tips for dating during the pandemic
As the weather gets chillier, and cuffing season ensues, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy said dating may pose a few more obstacles amid the continued pandemic.
In a PSA with dating app Hinge, the nation’s top doctor offered ideas for navigating dating while reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus, answering such questions as “How do I know if it’s covid or just first-date jitters?”
“Number one is to recognize getting vaccinated is the single most important thing we can do to reduce our risk,” Murthy said in the clip. “And if both people are vaccinated, that helps tremendously.”
He said outdoor dates can help reduce transmission, and he suggested utilizing rapid tests ahead of dates.
Murthy said that if someone is feeling sick before a scheduled date and has covid-related symptoms, “it’s important that you not go on that date if you haven’t been tested.”
The PSA also includes a “risk assessment checklist” that can be considered before going in for a first kiss.
He suggested open and upfront communication, and offered language to ask potential partners about the precautions and risks they are taking in their lives. Murthy also urged people to be respectful about others’ varying points of views.
“Relationships are critical. We can still pursue them during this pandemic,” he said. “Doing so is actually an incredibly important part of making sure we’re healthy, strong and happy during this pandemic and long afterward.”
After a record 94 cases in New Zealand, experts say the peak is yet to come
New Zealand posted a record number of new coronavirus cases Tuesday — 94 — with the delta variant making an impact in a country that had once appeared to have beaten the pandemic and emerged almost covid-free.
The number of new cases remains small, but local media reported that experts think an increase is inevitable.
“I think as we’ve already seen, the numbers will continue to fluctuate depending on testing rates and hot spots, but I do believe we’ll enter a period where we will see more than 500 cases daily,” University of Auckland infectious-diseases associate professor Mark Thomas told Stuff.co.nz.
The vast majority of new cases were reported in Auckland, where 87 were confirmed Tuesday. In total, there have been 2,099 coronavirus cases in the South Pacific nation during the pandemic, including 28 deaths.
The two highest days for new cases previously were both in early April 2020. On both days, 89 new cases were recorded.
Though strict lockdown rules remain in effect in much of the country, including Auckland, where restrictions were extended Monday by two weeks, officials have said that much of the blame for the higher infection numbers lies with rule-breakers.
“The rules matter for everyone, and the task of testing if you are symptomatic applies to everyone,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference.
Although New Zealand had once relied on border closures and strict quarantines to keep the coronavirus out, the spread of the more transmissible delta variant this summer led the country to rethink that plan.
Ardern said on Oct 5. that New Zealand will transition away from travel restrictions to using vaccines and “everyday public health measures” to manage the spread of the virus.
“For this outbreak, it’s clear that long periods of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases,” Ardern said. “But that is okay. Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines. Now we do. So we can begin to change the way we do things.”
Roughly 55 percent of New Zealand’s adult population is reported to be fully vaccinated, with the country using only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
FDA to allow ‘mix-and-match’ approach on coronavirus booster vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to say this week that people can get coronavirus vaccine booster shots that are different from their initial doses, according to two federal officials familiar with the situation.
The agency is rushing to make the announcement Wednesday as part of its authorization of boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The FDA may also say that people should generally stick to the same vaccine if possible, according to the two federal officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has been shown to be less effective than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, so there is intense focus on how to boost protection for recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen: Should it be with the Johnson & Johnson shot or with the other vaccines, which use a different technology?
Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich fired after not complying with vaccine mandate
In perhaps the most striking case of a public employee being terminated because of a coronavirus vaccine mandate, Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich was dismissed Monday, the school announced, after not adhering to a statewide order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee (D) in August. He was the state’s highest-paid employee at $3.2 million per year, and he had remained unvaccinated up to the state’s vaccination deadline of Monday.
“Nick is not eligible to be employed at Washington State University, through noncompliance,” Athletic Director Pat Chun summarized Monday night.
Four assistants — Ricky Logo (defensive tackles), John Richardson (assistant head coach/cornerbacks), Craig Stutzmann (co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) and Mark Weber (offensive line) — also lost their jobs, the school said. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will serve as acting head coach as Washington State prepares to welcome BYU on Saturday.
High-profile and fully vaccinated but immunocompromised: Colin Powell’s death wrongly seized upon to undermine utility of coronavirus vaccines
He was the youngest chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was the first Black American to become secretary of state. And in his prime, he was one of the most respected leaders in the country.
But within hours of the public announcement Monday that Colin L. Powell died of complications from covid-19 despite a full course of vaccination, some conservative officials and media personalities tried to make him something else: A prominent reason to doubt the coronavirus vaccines’ utility and question the political and health officials urging Americans to get them.
Powell, who was 84 and immunocompromised, fit perfectly into a demographic that remains vulnerable to infections despite vaccination. His age puts him at a higher risk for covid-19, and he was battling a blood cancer that is known to make vaccines less effective. He also suffered from Parkinson’s disease.
But in a political moment where every public health strategy to mitigate the virus has been politicized, public health experts said they expect Powell’s death to be misconstrued to feed a narrative that the vaccinations do not work. Using Powell’s death to raise questions about the vaccines also plays into an effort on the right to minimize the impact of and need for getting the shots, even though public health experts across the globe have consistently said that high rates of vaccination are needed to end the pandemic.
‘A very small minority’ of U.S. Olympians has objected to vaccine mandate for Beijing
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s top doctor said Monday that some American athletes have complained about the organization’s new requirement that everyone using its facilities or participating in an event, including the Beijing Winter Olympics, must be vaccinated.
“The response is as you would expect: Within our general population, there are some people who are extremely happy that they introduced this policy,” Jonathan Finnoff, the USOPC’s chief medical officer, said during the organization’s media summit. “Then there are others who are upset and would not like to have any mandate regarding vaccinations.”
Finnoff added that the number of athletes who have questioned the mandate “is a very small minority.”
Conservative pundit Dan Bongino threatens to quit radio giant over vaccination mandate
In late May, the massively influential radio network Westwood One debuted a new daily talk show from Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York City cop who gained stature in conservative media during the presidency of Donald Trump. The show occupies the noon-3 p.m. time slot once dominated by Rush Limbaugh, setting Bongino up as one of the key challengers for his audience.
Within two months, the show had reached distribution on more than 300 stations, which the company described as “impressive growth.”
Now, Bongino is threatening to walk away completely. He has taken issue with a vaccination mandate imposed in August by Westwood One’s owner, Cumulus Media. Chief executive Mary Berner gave all employees until Sept. 27 to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before an expected return to the office and wrote that “it would neither be fair nor do we have the bandwidth to make exceptions based on individual preferences,” according to industry publication Inside Radio.
More than a third of Chicago police miss vaccine deadline
All Chicago city employees — including firefighters, police and animal control officers — were required to submit their vaccination status to the city by Friday. As of Monday, more than a third of the police department had yet to do so.
Out of the 12,770 employees of the Chicago Police Department, about 64 percent gave their vaccination status to the city, according to data released by the city Monday. Among other departments, the rate was at or close to 100 percent.
The head of the local police union, John Catanzara, urged officers last week to “hold the line” and not submit their statuses.
Employees who missed the deadline “will be placed in a non-disciplinary, no-pay status until they have come into compliance with the policy,” according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
“I really hope that the men and women of the Chicago Police Department ... are not going to ruin their careers over going to a website and saying yes or no,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said Monday at a news conference.
Among the employees of the police department who did provide their vaccine status, 6,894 said they were vaccinated and 1,333 said they were not. City employees who are not vaccinated will need to be tested twice weekly.
Health experts have said it is especially important for public-facing employees such as police officers to get vaccinated. Covid-19 was the leading cause of death for officers in 2020 and 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks the on-duty deaths of U.S. police officers. Five times as many officers died of covid-19 than from gunfire in 2020 and 2021.
As weather cools, cases are highest in northern states
With fall bringing colder weather to much of the United States, people in some states are spending more time indoors, where the coronavirus is known to spread more easily.
Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and North Dakota have the highest rates of new cases per day, adjusted for population, according to a Washington Post database.
And the sharpest increases in daily rates of new cases are also in northern states, including Illinois, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island. In states farther south, such as Georgia, Florida and Texas, where the virus had raged during the summer, cases are declining quickly.
Though cases have been declining overall in the United States, the delta variant has raised concerns over another winter surge — something that could be prevented by increased vaccinations, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said on “Fox News Sunday.”
Last year, cases started growing in the fall, reaching record highs of nearly 250,000 cases each day in January. “Getting more people vaccinated,” Fauci said, will be essential to preventing another surge.
“Gatherings inside in homes in closer proximity versus outside, combined with poorer ventilation indoors,” can facilitate the spread of the virus, said Michaela Lucas, a clinical immunology professor at the University of Western Australia Medical School.
Vaccination rates in the United States lag behind other developed countries that have had shots widely available for months. About 57 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Vaccines were just starting to roll out last winter; this year, vaccines are easily accessible across the country, and some people are already getting booster shots.
Doctors are also bracing for a “twindemic” of flu and coronavirus cases, as Americans have built up less natural immunity against the flu compared with normal years. Social distancing, masks and remote work sent flu infections plummeting in 2020, but such precautions have since been dropped in much of the country.
The coronavirus is still mutating. But will that matter? ‘We need to keep the respect for this virus.’
Coronavirus infections are down across much of the United States. Hospitalizations, too. Deaths are finally dropping from their dismaying late-summer peak of more than 2,000 a day. Most people are vaccinated, and booster shots are gaining approval. Officials in the United States are hoping the worst of the pandemic is over.
But so much depends on the virus itself. It is not static. It mutates. Delta, the variant of SARS-CoV-2 now causing virtually all infections in the United States, is more than twice as transmissible as the virus that emerged in Wuhan, China. The possibility of further significant mutations in the virus looms like a giant asterisk over any discussion of the trajectory of the pandemic.
In recent weeks, scientists who closely monitor the virus have said it still appears to have plenty of room to evolve.
Australian territory leader slams Ted Cruz for vaccine mandate criticism: ‘You know nothing about us’
The leader of a remote Australian territory has hit back at remarks by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) criticizing his administration’s vaccine mandates, telling Cruz, “You know nothing about us.”
Michael Gunner, chief minister of the Northern Territory and a member of the center-left Labor Party, took to Twitter to set Cruz straight on “a few facts” after the Texas senator shared a video of Gunner announcing a wide-ranging vaccine mandate for workers in his territory, which Cruz lamented as “Covid tyranny.”
Cruz wrote on Twitter on Oct. 14 that he had always considered Australia the “Texas of the Pacific” because of the rugged independence of its citizens. “Individual liberty matters,” he said, describing the current government as “disgraceful & sad.”
Travelers are confessing to using fake vaccine cards to their travel advisers
A travel adviser, once known as a travel agent, can easily become a client’s confidant over years of trip planning.
“You have no idea,” St. Louis-based travel adviser and practicing attorney Robert Merlin said of the intimate details clients share with him.
In between the “I think my wife is leaving me” texts to mentions of rehab and fertility treatments, Merlin received a new kind of confession: A prospective client wanted to use a fake vaccination card to travel.
After Merlin had explained to the potential client that she would need a vaccination card to visit certain destinations abroad, she told him, “that won’t be hard to get.” The client was a hospital worker who said she had no intention of getting vaccinated, Merlin said.