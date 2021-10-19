The fate of the statue — a replica of the bronze sculpture created by Pierre-Jean David D’Angers that sits in the U.S. Capitol — is uncertain. Under the original proposal, the commission was set to give it to the New-York Historical Society on a long-term loan. A crate had even been ordered to escort the statue to its new home. But the commission ultimately reversed course after some raised concerns about transferring a piece of public art to a private space where people would have to pay to see it. The statue has been in the council chambers since 1915.