The agreement, first reported by Louisville TV station WDRB, a Fox affiliate, says the state “has no objection” to Glover serving his probation in Mississippi, where he previously lived. Glover will also be required to forfeit money and cars seized by police in his cases.
Police arrived at Taylor’s apartment March 13, 2020, on suspicion that she was connected to Glover’s alleged drug activity. Their fatal shooting of Taylor during the early-morning raid contributed to that summer’s national uprising that forced a widespread reexamination of race in the United States and sparked a federal investigation into the practices of Louisville police.
Breonna Taylor’s city is ‘in crisis.’ A new police chief tasked with healing brings her own baggage.
Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Taylor’s family, said the plea deal underscored his repeated assertions that police acted disproportionately when they raided Taylor’s apartment in search of Glover. The police investigation focused on several vacant properties and also targeted a man named Adrian Walker.
“It’s a tragic reminder of how a ridiculous, militarized operation was the catalyst for a 26-year-old’s woman’s murder,” Aguiar said in a statement. “They were treating these guys like they were each Pablo Escobar, when in reality they were low-level offenders.”
Paul Mullins, an attorney for Glover, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
On his application for a warrant to raid Taylor’s home, a police detective wrote that he had seen Glover leave Taylor’s apartment with a package in January 2020. He also said he had “verified through a U.S. Postal Inspector” that Glover was receiving packages related to drug activity at Taylor’s apartment.
But an internal police investigation found the latter statement to be false, and then-interim police chief Yvette Gentry moved to fire the detective, Joshua Jaynes. He is appealing his termination in court.
Glover was arrested the same day that Taylor was killed. Now out on bail, he has refused to implicate Taylor in drug dealings and last summer rejected a plea deal that would have forced him to attest that she was involved in an “organized crime syndicate.”
Officers knocked on Taylor’s door several times the night of the raid, but police, neighbors and Taylor’s boyfriend at the time disagree on whether they also announced themselves as police. When the officers broke down the door with a battering ram, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker — who is not related to Adrian Walker — let off one round in what he later characterized as a warning shot toward possible intruders.
Three officers fired back, and six shots struck Taylor.
None of officers who fired their guns in the raid remain on the police force. The department terminated Officer Brett Hankison and Detective Myles Cosgrove, whom the FBI found fired the fatal shot. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the thigh, retired in June.
No one was directly charged in Taylor’s death. Hankison is accused of wanton endangerment for firing bullets that entered a neighboring apartment. He has pleaded not guilty.
