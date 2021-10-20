Men overall were 1.6 times likelier to die of the disease caused by the coronavirus than women, the study said. Since March however, when vaccination became widespread in the United States, the gap in deaths between men and women has narrowed in some age groups, it said. The CDC recorded 362,187 male deaths and 296,567 female deaths between Feb. 2020 and end of August this year.
Race was an important risk factor, with the study authors citing a previous finding that “Black and Hispanic or Latino death rates are six times higher than those for white people.”
They call on policymakers to focus on inoculating “the most vulnerable groups,” including “men, and especially Black men” — a recommendation that is not without its challenges, given socio-economic factors including barriers to health care access for many people of color. Black Americans were 1.2 times less likely than their White counterparts to have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in a recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.
Supreme Court declines to immediately block vaccine mandate for Maine health-care workers
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to immediately halt enforcement of a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers in Maine.
In a brief order, and without explanation, Justice Stephen G. Breyer rejected a plea to stop the mandate from being enforced at the end of the month. The high court has rejected similar requests to block vaccine requirements for Indiana University staff and students and New York City teachers.
Health-care workers in Maine asked the Supreme Court to intervene last week after a Boston-based appeals court issued a one-sentence order leaving the mandate in place while the legal challenge continues.
New Zealand authorities round up three people who absconded from quarantine
New Zealand authorities have apprehended three coronavirus-positive individuals who escaped from a government mandated quarantine facility, officials said on Wednesday.
They fled in two separate incidents. In the first, two people escaped from an airport hotel serving as a quarantine center for infected individuals, during the early hours of Tuesday evening, New Zealand officials said. They were caught five minutes after their attempt, with police and quarantine officials watching the entire time.
But a third person, who escaped at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and subsequently succeeded in eluding law enforcement officials for hours, was only recaptured when she turned herself in, according to a statement from New Zealand police at around 4 p.m. local time Wednesday.
She will no longer be held at a quarantine facility, and instead be taken to a custody center, before going to court on Thursday, the police said.
The woman had arrived at the quarantine center from a hospital and had requested she return home briefly to care for a pet, fetch personal belongings, and lock her door. Quarantine officials escorted her to her home and gave her 10 minutes. When the time was up, officials found that the individual had disappeared. Police officials were immediately notified.
“These facilities are not prisons and these individuals have willfully absconded,” said Army Brigadier General Rose King, New Zealand’s top quarantine official, in a statement. More than 180,000 people have gone through the country’s quarantine facilities so far, she said. Illicit attempts to flee endanger the larger community, she added.
New Zealand, home to about five million people, had only until recently stuck to a policy of completing stamping out the coronavirus by combining contact tracing, quarantines, and lockdowns. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier this month the country would transition to strategy of living with the virus, and relying on vaccines.
The country had vaccinated about 57 percent of its population as of Wednesday – roughly the same as the United States despite having had a months-long late start to its national vaccine rollout. Covid-19 has claimed 28 lives in New Zealand so far.
Vaccination requirements may keep Novak Djokovic from Australian Open
After Novak Djokovic expressed uncertainty about whether he would play in the Australian Open early next year because of coronavirus restrictions for the tournament, the premier of the state of Victoria warned players Tuesday to get vaccinated or risk being unable to participate.
Daniel Andrews said players’ ability to get a visa may hinge on their vaccination status.
“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said during a news conference (via the Australian), “and if they did get a visa, they’d probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks when no other player has to. ... I don’t think any other tennis player, or golfer, or Formula One driver, will even get a visa to get here.”