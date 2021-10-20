At least 65,000 more men have died of covid-19 than women in the United States by the end of August, according to a study by the Brookings Institution.

While the disproportionate impact of this pandemic on men has already been recorded, this study released Tuesday uses the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to quantify that gap, which it said was most pronounced among middle-aged adults. It finds that, while age remains the main risk factor for covid-19 mortality, the gender gap is important and caused by “a combination of factors, which may differ by race, class, geography and other variables.”

Men overall were 1.6 times likelier to die of the disease caused by the coronavirus than women, the study said. Since March however, when vaccination became widespread in the United States, the gap in deaths between men and women has narrowed in some age groups, it said. The CDC recorded 362,187 male deaths and 296,567 female deaths between Feb. 2020 and end of August this year.

Race was an important risk factor, with the study authors citing a previous finding that “Black and Hispanic or Latino death rates are six times higher than those for white people.”

They call on policymakers to focus on inoculating “the most vulnerable groups,” including “men, and especially Black men” — a recommendation that is not without its challenges, given socio-economic factors including barriers to health care access for many people of color. Black Americans were 1.2 times less likely than their White counterparts to have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in a recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

