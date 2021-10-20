“The guy that you guys see there, that’s not my dad anymore,” a tearful Kayla Serrano said in court testimony this month, referencing an old photo with him. “He doesn’t smile, he doesn’t take pictures with me, he doesn’t call me, he doesn’t talk to me. He lost all his memory.”
Serrano was among the luckier victims of former registered nurse William George Davis: He’s alive. A Smith County jury convicted the disgraced health-care worker Tuesday of killing four patients at the Tyler hospital by slipping into their rooms and injecting air into their arteries. Prosecutors said he did the same to at least three other patients, who were left with permanent, debilitating injuries.
During a two-week trial, the prosecution characterized Davis, 37, as a serial killer who took pleasure in his actions.
“There is a motive here for Will Davis,” First Assistant District Attorney Chris Gatewood said during closing arguments, according to courthouse footage from KLTV. “It’s simple. He likes to kill people. He enjoyed going into the rooms and injecting them with air.”
Defense attorney Phillip Hayes implied that the hospital was using Davis as a scapegoat, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported. He argued that with a wife and two kids, the ex-nurse had no reason to harm patients and was instead trying to save the lives of some patients who died.
“None of these things add up,” Hayes said. “Are you trying to kill people or are you trying to save people? Because here, we’re doing both.”
Jurors apparently were not swayed by those claims, taking only about an hour to issue a guilty verdict, according to the Morning Telegraph. They found Davis guilty of capital murder in the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina. He could receive the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the trial, which began Wednesday.
According to Davis’s arrest affidavit, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital officials grew concerned and met with police after a troubling pattern emerged — a series of profound, inexplicable neurological emergencies affecting people recovering in the cardiac intensive care unit. Between June 2017 and January 2018, seven patients suddenly experienced the same mysterious emergencies.
“Hospital officials were concerned about the significance of the statistical ‘anomaly’ these incidents represented,” a Tyler police officer wrote in the affidavit.
Suspicion fell on Davis, the only nurse assigned to the cardiac ICU during all of the incidents. Surveillance footage showed him entering the rooms of some of the patients before their conditions deteriorated, and other nurses recalled seeing him near others.
In one instance, fellow nurse Ben Rasberry asked Davis to watch Greenaway, who was in recovery, while he went to pick up lunch on Aug. 4, 2017. He testified during trial that he returned minutes later to find that his patient was coding. Greenaway later died.
“I do remember Will was in there and I said, ‘Dude, what happened? I was gone for like 20 minutes! What happened?’ ” Rasberry said, according to KTRE. “And he said, ‘I don’t know, his blood pressure went high,’ and I thought this is, this is crazy. I can’t believe this happened.”
In Serrano’s case, his daughter said, doctors told the family he was unlikely to survive. He did, but the damage was done, Kayla Serrano said: “I feel like I’ve been grieving my dad for three years, and he’s just in a body but he’s not there.”
Davis was fired in February 2018, soon after police began investigating. His nursing license was suspended months later.
Medical experts consulted by the Tyler Police Department concluded that the patients suffered air embolisms in the brain. John W. Ralston, a forensic pathologist, said the evidence proved that the air bubbles were “deliberate,” and he listed the cause of death as homicide.
“With the facts that we have, with the evidence that we have,” Gatewood said, “a serial killer being in the hospital is the only thing that makes sense.”
