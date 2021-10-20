Attorney David Brill said the largest chunk of the settlement with Broward County Public Schools would be split among the families of the 14 students and three faculty members killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in one of the deadliest school massacres in the nation’s history. The agreement settles 52 of the 53 lawsuits against the school district for negligence over the shooting. The settlement includes 16 of the 17 people injured in the attack and 19 suffering from PTSD or other conditions years later.