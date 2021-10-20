The campaign comes after some of Vienna’s museums, including the Leopold Museum and the Albertina, have run into problems posting artwork containing nudity to social media. In July, the Albertina’s TikTok account was suspended and then blocked for publishing Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki’s pictures. The suspension forced the museum to create a new account. In 2019, Instagram determined a painting by Peter Paul Rubens violated the platform’s rules prohibiting any nudity, even if it’s “artistic or creative in nature.” And this year, the Leopold Museum sought to mark its 20th anniversary by producing a short video featuring Koloman Moser’s 1913 painting “Liebespaar,” which shows a nude couple. Facebook and Instagram rejected it as “potentially pornographic.”