That same month, according to a statement of charges released by the State of Washington Medical Commission, the family of an unvaccinated man hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms filed an emergency injunction requesting the hospital give him ivermectin. Miller, who had never treated or examined the man, his wife said, had recommended that course of action, the document states. The family later dropped the request. The patient died on Aug. 2.
In September, another unvaccinated man who had been taken to the emergency room because of respiratory failure declined intubation and left the hospital against medical advice, records state. Miller, who had never examined him, had allegedly recommended an ivermectin treatment the man was interested in pursuing. Miller prescribed the man ivermectin for “head lice,” the commission found. He died at a hospital days later.
The Washington Medical Commission has since suspended Miller’s license after reviewing more than a dozen complaints alleging the pediatric health care provider promoted ivermectin as a cure for covid-19 and prescribed the unproven treatment without adequate examination to at least one person.
“Miller’s treatment of COVID-19 patients fell below the standard of care,” the Washington Medical Commission said in news release. At least one patient, according to the commission’s report, was prescribed ivermectin by phone even though Miller had not verified the person’s coronavirus test results.
The physician assistant has referred to the allegations as personal “attacks” prompted by “a small handful of people that have no ties to our medical practice, and by pharmacies and hospitals that have a zero tolerance policy on family members asking that I help them advocate for loved ones that have been admitted and written off in our current system of dismissiveness and neglect.” Some of his supporters launched an online campaign to preserve his medical license.
Miller did not respond to messages from The Washington Post.
He is also accused of interfering with the care of hospitalized covid patients, allegedly engaging in a hostile and threatening public campaign against medical facilities and physicians about covid treatment. The commission also alleges that Miller denied on his initial licensing application being under investigation by California’s medical board, stemming back to a 2014 citation. The California Physician Association Board said Miller had provided medical care without supervising physician authorization, wrote drug orders for controlled substances without conducting physical exams and without supervising physician authorization, and failed to document and maintain patients’ medical records.
Miller is the latest medical professional accused of promoting ivermectin — long used to kill parasites in animals and humans — as a treatment for the coronavirus. In recent months, the Food and Drug Administration and other public health agencies have urged people to refrain from taking the unproven treatment, warning it could be “dangerous” and potentially fatal.
Miller, who obtained his state physician assistant license in 2013, has publicly rallied against masks. At a May school board meeting in Camas, Wash., a maskless Miller told the audience that he had written mask exemptions so his children could attend school without face coverings, the medical commission found. He also said they had traveled without wearing a mask at the airport or on the plane.
At that same meeting, Miller said he had treated 350 covid patients with ivermectin, vitamin C and vitamin D. “It actually cures, if anybody cared to look at the data,” Miller said, according to the commission’s report. Experts say that while research suggests a possible connection between covid-19 and some vitamin deficiencies, there is not sufficient evidence to show that supplements can prevent or treat the disease.
Whenever patients came into his office and discussed recent coronavirus outbreaks in schools, Miller also told meeting members, he showed them pictures of himself and “his buddies in Montana, skiing, in a bar, with live music,” the report states. He added that he had begged parents to take their children out of school after the local district sent a letter asking parents to speak to their children about wearing a mask and social distancing to keep others safe, the commission found.
The complaint released by the Washington Medical Commission makes mention of six unidentified patients Miller allegedly prescribed or recommended ivermectin to.
When a 39-year-old patient with covid called his clinic in May, Miller prescribed ivermectin, vitamin C, vitamin D and other supplements without verifying that he had tested positive or examining him, the complaint states.
Miller also allegedly interfered with the care of hospitalized patients he had never seen. In July, Miller and the daughter of an unvaccinated man hospitalized with covid symptoms called the hospital to demand that doctors change the patient’s antibiotics, the report states.
In September, another patient said Miller had allegedly prescribed her and another person she knew ivermectin for covid. The unvaccinated woman claimed that Miller was her medical provider and that he had treated over 900 patients with the drug, according to the complaint.
The physician assistant also became known for calling hospitals to “harass” doctors and nurses over their conventional covid-19 treatments and to push for ivermectin for patients he had not examined, the complaint states. On one occasion, when Miller allegedly asked a nurse to talk to the physician in charge of monitoring the hospital’s ICU and the nurse answered that she was unable to come to the phone because she was busy monitoring 24 patients, Miller lashed out, the report states.
“Hang on,” Miller allegedly told the nurse. “That’s it? She has twenty-four critically ill patients to manage? That’s cake because she’s not managing them.”
Miller has 20 days to appeal his suspension.