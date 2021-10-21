Actor and producer Alec Baldwin shot two people on a film set in New Mexico on Thursday after discharging a prop firearm. One person died and another is undergoing treatment for his injuries, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting that a shooting occurred on set of the western film “Rust,” according to a news release. Baldwin, 63, had discharged the firearm, striking two of his colleagues.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico Hospital after being transported via helicopter. Director Joel Souza, 48, was transported by ambulance and is being treated for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical, officials said.

“This investigation remains open and active,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.