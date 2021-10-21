Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico Hospital after being transported via helicopter. Director Joel Souza, 48, was transported by ambulance and is being treated for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical, officials said.
“This investigation remains open and active,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.