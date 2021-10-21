Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting Thursday to vote on recommendations about mixing and matching coronavirus booster doses of all three vaccines authorized in the United States.

The all-day meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized boosters doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines for different populations and on different timelines.

The FDA authorized a third shot of Moderna or Pfizer for anyone aged 65 and older, or any adult at risk of severe illness because of underlying conditions or exposure on the job, who has gone at least six months since their second dose of the two-shot regimen. Meanwhile, the agency said anyone 18 and over who has gone at least two months since getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose — broad eligibility criteria reflecting the lower protection afforded by that vaccine compared with the others.

The CDC panel is likely to recommend that individuals try to get a booster of the same brand as their initial series, while allowing for mixing and matching if that is not possible, according to federal health officials. It is also scheduled to hear safety updates about the rare risk of inflammatory heart problems, such as myocarditis, among recipients of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, especially in men 18 to 24.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will make the final decision. If she signs off Thursday on the recommendation that eligible individuals can receive an extra shot of any coronavirus vaccine, clinicians and pharmacies could begin giving booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as early as Friday.

Here’s what to know