The FDA authorized a third shot of Moderna or Pfizer for anyone aged 65 and older, or any adult at risk of severe illness because of underlying conditions or exposure on the job, who has gone at least six months since their second dose of the two-shot regimen. Meanwhile, the agency said anyone 18 and over who has gone at least two months since getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose — broad eligibility criteria reflecting the lower protection afforded by that vaccine compared with the others.
The CDC panel is likely to recommend that individuals try to get a booster of the same brand as their initial series, while allowing for mixing and matching if that is not possible, according to federal health officials. It is also scheduled to hear safety updates about the rare risk of inflammatory heart problems, such as myocarditis, among recipients of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, especially in men 18 to 24.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will make the final decision. If she signs off Thursday on the recommendation that eligible individuals can receive an extra shot of any coronavirus vaccine, clinicians and pharmacies could begin giving booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as early as Friday.
These millennial women hadn’t invested before. The pandemic was ‘a wake-up call.’
In early April 2020, Juli Adhikari, 25, sat in front of her laptop, opened a Google search window and typed in three words: “how to invest.”
After browsing the Internet and talking with her roommate, Adhikari found Ellevest, an investment platform and financial literacy tool for women. Adhikari, a think tank policy coordinator, set up a $60 monthly contribution from her paycheck into a managed portfolio based on her desired risk exposure. After six months of positive returns, she felt more confident and increased it to $75.
“I really had to change my mind-set around building wealth,” Adhikari said. “You don’t have to have millions of dollars to put into Apple, it’s all about being comfortable investing.”
Health experts want Britain to bring back covid restrictions. The government says: ‘We don’t want to go back'
Public health experts in the United Kingdom are calling on the government to reintroduce some coronavirus restrictions as cases climb — far outstripping those of its Western European neighbors — despite the country’s high vaccination coverage.
The U.K.'s coronavirus case count could rise to as high as 100,000 a day, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said at a news conference Wednesday. But that was not grounds for the government to abandon its current “Plan A,” he said, and impose more restrictions — at least not yet.
“We think it is the right decision to learn to live with this virus,” such as “asking people to take more responsibility” around measures such as face masks and vaccinations, Javid said.
Other public health experts warn that Britain is, once more, facing a critical juncture: impose restrictions now before this wave becomes too big to contain.
White House unveils plans to roll out coronavirus vaccines for children ages 5 to 11
The White House on Wednesday announced plans to distribute vaccines to a huge group that has been ineligible so far to receive the coronavirus shots — 28 million children aged 5 to 11.
The operation is slated to begin as soon as federal health officials sign off on a reduced dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the Biden administration anticipates could come as soon as the first week of November.
White House officials said they have already acquired enough doses to vaccinate every child in that age group. They plan to make the specially packaged vaccine available at more than 25,000 pediatricians’ and doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based clinics. They also will undertake a campaign to educate parents more fully about the vaccines.