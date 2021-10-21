They filed a lawsuit last month arguing for the state to carve out an exception for them, and people like them, who have some degree of natural immunity after they were infected with the virus. Attorney Rebekah Millard wrote in the plaintiffs’ motion that the state forcing previously infected workers to get vaccinated violated their “privacy, bodily autonomy, and personal liberty.” The group contended that the governor’s mandate forced workers like them “who have robust natural immunity, to choose between their health, their personal autonomy, and their careers.”