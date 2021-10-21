One of the plaintiffs in the suit, a 15-year-old high school student, said his hair is “one of the only aspects of his life that he has full control over,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic, which killed both his mother and grandmother, according to the lawsuit. Another plaintiff, an 11-year-old fifth-grader, is nonbinary, sometimes expressing as a boy and other times as a girl, but has been subject to the policy because they were assigned male at birth, the lawsuit says. In recent years, the student, identified as T.M., discovered that wearing long hair has become “a critical component” in expressing their gender identity.