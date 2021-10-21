The two most-vaccinated signs, Leo, a fire sign with 70 percent fully vaccinated, and Aquarius, an air sign with 67 percent, are “super people-oriented,” said Montúfar, a senior astrologer at Horoscope.com and Astrology.com, and author of “Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power.” “King of the jungle” Leos, for instance, like to be the center of attention, “admired and surrounded by their people,” while Aquarius is the sign that “relates most to community and social work,” Montúfar said. Aquarians, she added, are also “techie” and generally tend to embrace innovation.