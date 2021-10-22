The number of Americans getting coronavirus vaccine boosters is outpacing the number of those getting their first vaccine shots, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the week ending Tuesday, a daily average of roughly 340,000 people received booster shots. Meanwhile, an average of 157,605 people each day received their first vaccine shot during the comparable period of time, government data shows.

The numbers represent the vaccination gap among Americans. As additional vaccines are authorized by federal regulators as boosters, more people who had already been immunized will get further protection. At the same time, a large number of people nationwide remain unvaccinated, underscoring the challenge of improving protection against the coronavirus for the general population.

About 66 percent of the nation’s population have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to Washington Post data. A growing number of industrialized countries have surpassed the United States on this count, despite many having had later starts in their vaccine rollouts.

Here’s what to know

  • Tens of millions of Americans can sign up to get Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots beginning Friday, after the nation’s top public health official endorsed recommendations from expert advisers for mixing and matching of coronavirus vaccines for boosters.
  • The Biden administration hopes that health regulators will approve plans to immunize children aged 5 to 11, making an additional 28 million Americans eligible for coronavirus vaccine shots, according to the White House.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) plans to convene a special session of the state legislature early next month, he said, to combat coronavirus vaccination mandates from businesses.