The numbers represent the vaccination gap among Americans. As additional vaccines are authorized by federal regulators as boosters, more people who had already been immunized will get further protection. At the same time, a large number of people nationwide remain unvaccinated, underscoring the challenge of improving protection against the coronavirus for the general population.
About 66 percent of the nation’s population have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to Washington Post data. A growing number of industrialized countries have surpassed the United States on this count, despite many having had later starts in their vaccine rollouts.
Here’s what to know
What does your star sign say about your covid vaccination status? One Utah county crunched the numbers.Return to menu
One Utah county hopes coronavirus vaccine doses are in everyone’s horoscopes.
Health officials in Salt Lake County, hoping to sway more residents to go get their shots — suggesting the time is right, now that Mercury isn’t in retrograde anymore — analyzed a swath of data about their 1.2 million residents and tweeted a breakdown of their vaccination status by astrological sign.
The tweet Tuesday sparked a wave of social media indignation at Scorpios (the least-vaccinated) and seemed to give Leos (the most vaccinated) one more reason to pat themselves on the back. Vaccination coverage varied widely by star sign.
A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’Return to menu
Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died.
Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
Kevin died on Oct. 8, orphaning the four children he and Misty had raised together — and leaving behind a 22-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. But before he did, he expressed regret that he had not been immunized.y
NIH demands unpublished data on coronavirus experiment, but says research is not linked to the pandemicReturn to menu
The National Institutes of Health is taking a recipient of federal research dollars to task even as it seeks to quell the latest controversy over coronavirus experiments funded by the agency and conducted in Wuhan, China, before the pandemic.
NIH has demanded that the research organization EcoHealth Alliance turn over any unpublished data from an experiment conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that showed that laboratory mice became unexpectedly sicker with one of the naturally circulating strains of bat coronavirus. According to NIH, this was a significant experimental finding, and EcoHealth did not promptly report it as required by the grant.
But NIH director Francis S. Collins is simultaneously pushing back against critics of his agency and people who he believes are spreading misinformation about the experiment in Wuhan to score political points.
Japan and South Korea never did full lockdowns. It left lessons on how to coexist with the virus.Return to menu
TOKYO — In Japan, the newly minted prime minister has vowed to create a path into the “post-corona era.” South Korea has launched a “living with covid-19” panel of experts.
Like many countries, both are navigating a way to safely coexist with the coronavirus in the face of increasing economic pressures and a potential new wave of infections in the winter.
But unlike many other countries, neither Japan nor South Korea imposed a full lockdown and have been trying to coexist with the virus all along.