“Nobody disagrees that the culture of policing and policing in and of itself needs to be transformed,” Herron said. “And yet with the violence in our community, it is unconscionable right now to talk about abolishing the police without a concrete plan of public safety.” Members of his congregation complain of police mistreatment, he said, but also acknowledge they need to be able to call police when crime strikes, as it has with disturbing frequency in the months since Floyd’s death.