Kerrville police, who are investigating the crash, have not disclosed the victims’ identities. Authorities from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, said two children are dead, according to Fox affiliate KABB.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.
The “Airport Race Wars,” organized by Ross Dunagan of Flyin’ Diesel Performance, is billed as “an action packed, family-friendly day of all out No Prep Drag Racing” on its website. An earlier iteration was held in March and attracted about 3,000 spectators and 150 cars, the Hill Country Community Journal reported.
“There were kids all over the place with funnel cakes and other things in their faces all day,” Dunagan told the Journal.
The Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, where the event was held this weekend, is about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.
