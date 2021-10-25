Levine did not respond to Banks’s comments on Twitter. She has, as The Post reported last week, been repeatedly targeted by conservative groups and politicians as the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate. The assistant secretary for health was sworn in Tuesday as an admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the country’s eight uniformed services — which also include military branches like the Army, Navy and Air Force. Its roughly 6,000-person force responds to health crises, which have included dispensing coronavirus vaccines and administering care after hurricanes.