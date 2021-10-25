Children ages 5 to 11 could start getting vaccinated as soon as early November, predicted Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a request from Pfizer to allow its lower-dose pediatric vaccine to be administered to 5- to 11-year-olds. That will inform the FDA’s decision, which will then be examined by the Centers for Disease Control Prevention, Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“So, if all goes well … it’s entirely possible, if not very likely,” that vaccines will be available to that age group “within the first week or two of November,” Fauci said, noting “the data look good as to the efficacy and the safety” of the vaccine for children. A trial conducted by the companies found that their vaccine was 90.7 percent effective at protecting children between 5 and 11 from covid-19. On Friday, the FDA appeared to pave the way for approval when it said in a briefing document that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine “clearly outweigh the risks” for that age group in most scenarios.

Still, “you never want to get ahead of the FDA and their regulatory decisions,” Fauci cautioned. In September, there was confusion among American patients and doctors as advisers to the FDA voted against recommending boosters for all Americans after the White House repeatedly endorsed them.

This month, the Biden administration laid out a plan to distribute the vaccine to every eligible child as soon as it receives regulatory approval.

Here’s what to know