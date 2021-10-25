“So, if all goes well … it’s entirely possible, if not very likely,” that vaccines will be available to that age group “within the first week or two of November,” Fauci said, noting “the data look good as to the efficacy and the safety” of the vaccine for children. A trial conducted by the companies found that their vaccine was 90.7 percent effective at protecting children between 5 and 11 from covid-19. On Friday, the FDA appeared to pave the way for approval when it said in a briefing document that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine “clearly outweigh the risks” for that age group in most scenarios.
Still, “you never want to get ahead of the FDA and their regulatory decisions,” Fauci cautioned. In September, there was confusion among American patients and doctors as advisers to the FDA voted against recommending boosters for all Americans after the White House repeatedly endorsed them.
This month, the Biden administration laid out a plan to distribute the vaccine to every eligible child as soon as it receives regulatory approval.
Delta variant does not cause more severe illness, CDC report says
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “severe outcomes” for covid-19 patients did not increase significantly since the delta variant started spreading widely — suggesting that while the variant is more contagious, it does not cause more severe illness.
Analyzing data from 14 states, the CDC found that the proportion of patients who were admitted to an intensive care unit, put on a ventilator or died “did not significantly change from the pre-Delta period to the Delta period."
The proportion of hospitalized covid-19 patients ages 18-49 rose after the delta variant took hold, however, according to the report. Pre-delta, 24.7 percent of covid-19 hospitalizations were in people 18 to 49, and after delta’s arrival, that age group accounted for 35.8 percent of covid-19 hospitalizations.
During the “Delta period,” the CDC found that 71.8 percent of hospitalizations for covid-19 were in unvaccinated adults.
In a separate report last month, the CDC found that people who were not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this spring and summer were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of covid-19 than people who were fully vaccinated.
Pro-Kyrie Irving, anti-vaccine-mandate protesters demonstrate at Barclays Center before Nets game
A group of anti-vaccine-mandate protesters demonstrated Sunday afternoon at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in support of Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who has been told by the team to stay away as long as he refuses to receive a coronavirus vaccination.
The incident occurred before the Nets’ home opener against the Charlotte Hornets. At one point, a number of demonstrators pushed through a row of metal barricades and rushed to an arena entrance. According to an arena spokesperson, none managed to enter the arena.
“Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protesters from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena,” the spokesperson said in a statement (via the AP). “Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule.”
'I was the first': Recipients of Johnson & Johnson shot rush to get boosters
Jennifer Lopez, 58, had jumped at the chance to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last March but soon began feeling regret when data showed it might be less effective than other coronavirus vaccines.
So, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots Thursday night for all Johnson & Johnson recipients who had gone two months since their shot, Lopez wasted no time seeking one out.
“I’m actually on my way today to go get it,” the Paso Robles, Calif., woman said in an interview Friday morning.
Lopez was part of a throng of booster seekers, many of them recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, who rushed to get additional shots on Friday, just hours after federal officials cleared both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters.
Americans abroad search for a first vaccine dose as millions at home get their third one
U.S. Army veteran Leighton Slattery, 83, who lives with his daughter outside of Jakarta, Indonesia, says the two have spent much of the year housebound as they implored officials to share coronavirus vaccines donated by the U.S. government.
In Bangalore, India, Asray Gopa, 17, still waits to get vaccinated because — unlike his friends in the United States — he is not old enough to obtain the shots under that country’s rules.
And in Bangkok, businessman Charlie Blocker, 59, spent weeks scouring that city for a vaccine as the coronavirus exploded. But he got nowhere even as the U.S. government shipped doses to its embassy. He and his family would later be hospitalized with covid-19.
Slattery, Gopa and Blocker are all U.S. citizens, attempting to navigate the pandemic without easy access to the high-quality vaccines that are the linchpin of the U.S. strategy.