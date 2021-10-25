Cavuto’s comments sharply contrast with other Fox News hosts and contributors. Tucker Carlson, whose show is the most-watched on the network, has consistently cast doubt on the coronavirus vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. Hours before Cavuto begged viewers to take the vaccine, Fox contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted she was “doubling down” on declining the shots as a resistance to President Biden’s vaccine “tyranny.” Conservatives have spoke out against Biden’s vaccine requirements for federal employees and companies with more than 100 workers.