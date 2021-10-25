When he announced his diagnosis on Tuesday, Cavuto was outspoken about the importance of getting immunized. In a statement released by Fox News, he said doctors told him he would be in a “far more dire situation” had he not received the coronavirus vaccine, and “I’m surviving this because I did.”
In 1997, Cavuto was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that can cause nerve damage, the Associated Press reported. Before that, he was treated for cancer. In 2016, he underwent open heart surgery. On Sunday’s show, he said his health history made him immunocompromised, and getting the vaccine could help others with weakened immune systems.
“In the end, if you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we’ll all be better off,” Cavuto said.
Cavuto’s comments sharply contrast with other Fox News hosts and contributors. Tucker Carlson, whose show is the most-watched on the network, has consistently cast doubt on the coronavirus vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. Hours before Cavuto begged viewers to take the vaccine, Fox contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted she was “doubling down” on declining the shots as a resistance to President Biden’s vaccine “tyranny.” Conservatives have spoke out against Biden’s vaccine requirements for federal employees and companies with more than 100 workers.
Following the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell last week, right-wing commentators questioned the efficacy of the vaccine. Powell, who had been vaccinated, died of complications from covid-19 while fighting Parkinson’s disease and multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Health experts emphasized Powell was especially vulnerable and his death served as an example of why more people should be vaccinated, The Washington Post reported.
More than 66 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 57 percent are fully vaccinated, according to The Post’s tracker. But an estimated 3 to 4 percent of Americans are immunocompromised, and it’s unclear how well vaccines protect them, The Post reported.
CNN’s John King last week revealed that he, like Cavuto, has multiple sclerosis and is immunocompromised. King also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, especially for the people around him.
“I worry about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son who can’t get a vaccine,” King said. “I don’t like the government telling me what to do. I don’t like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it’s important.”
Cavuto echoed King’s remarks Sunday, saying, “I had a problem with people telling me what to do." And, when asked by “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz about “personal freedom,” Cavuto said “I get that, and I want to stress I appreciate that.”
“But for God’s sake, think of the bigger picture here," Cavuto said. “Get outside yourself and think about those you work with. Think about those around you. Think about just keeping them safe.”