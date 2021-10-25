When the police arrived to the apartment complex in western Houston, they found the three minors, ages 15, 10 and 7, abandoned in an apartment and living for a long time in deplorable conditions, Gonzalez (D) said during a news conference Sunday evening.
They also found remains that could be a minor’s and that appeared to have been abandoned there, also “for an extended period of time,” Gonzalez said.
“And I emphasize extended."
The teenager told the deputies that his parents hadn’t been living in the apartment with him and his two younger brothers for several months.
The youngest boys appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury, police said. They were taken to a hospital to be assessed and treated.
“They were in there while the body was deteriorating,” said Gonzalez, who was visibly disturbed. In his career, he said, he had “never seen a scenario like this” with such “horrific circumstances.” Other members of the sheriff’s office were also “very troubled by this,” he said.
“It is heartbreaking,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez added that the siblings apparently “were fending for each other” and that the 15-year-old was taking care of the younger children.
The mother of the children, as well as her boyfriend, were located late Sunday night, Gonzalez said on tweeted. They were being interviewed by homicide investigators.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for further details about the case, including the circumstances of the alleged neglect that the children had suffered.
During the news conference Sunday, Gonzalez said it was “best to not speculate and just let the investigation take its course. But a very disturbing set of circumstances, so we definitely want some answers for these children.”
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide, child-abuse, and crime-scene units are investigating.
On Sunday afternoon, neighbors at the apartment complex about 20 miles west of downtown Houston watched as detectives investigated the complex.
Dianne Davis, who has lived at the complex for two years, told the Houston Chronicle that the building manager regularly performs inspections on all apartments, with the most recent happening last week.
“How come they couldn’t detect this?” Davis said. “How could that not have been found?”
Davis added that she could not stop wondering what kind of parent abandons children.
“These children can’t take care of themselves,” she said. This is like something you see on TV, in the movies. This is like fiction.”
