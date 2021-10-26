The idea was seeded about five years ago when founder Tori Nichel Gibbs was preparing for an event and realized that she no longer fit into the options that were already in her closet. She wanted to wear the work of a Black designer but realized there wasn’t an easy way to shop their collections if you didn’t already know precisely who they were. And if it was that time-consuming for someone like her, someone who’d worked in fashion for years at brands like Kenneth Cole and Tibi, how challenging must it be for the average consumer who wanted to back up their activism with their purchasing power?