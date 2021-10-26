The case is among several recent close calls involving hikers in the state. Earlier this month, a family that had stopped to take a picture on a trail in the Rocky Mountains rescued an injured man who had fallen while hiking. On Saturday, rescuers saved a 74-year-old hiker found hanging by a tree. The woman, authorities said, fell about 30 feet down an embankment while she was walking along Bear Canyon Trail. The next day, a helicopter crew rescued a 20-year-old hiker who injured his right hip after slipping on a trail near Carbondale, Colo.