“With science and public health as our guide, the United States has developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel,” the White House said in a statement.
Here’s what to know
International body for pandemic preparedness issues stark warning in latest report
An international body that tracks preparedness for international health crises says in a new report that the current global system does not have the capacity to end the current covid-19 pandemic – let alone prevent the next pandemic – unless there are major changes.
The report released by Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) on Tuesday states that as many as 17 million people may have died due to covid-19, but that “there is scant evidence that we are learning the right lessons from this pandemic” and that the pandemic has “exposed a world that is unequal, divided, and unaccountable.”
The report points to the vast disparities in vaccine supplies between nations, as well as a lack of accountability for promises and heightened nationalism as evidence of a “broken world” and calls on world leaders to meet and write new international legislation to deal with this and future pandemics.
“Unless we are able to counteract these destructive trends, our response to the next pandemic is unlikely to be much better,” the report states.
“If the first year of the covid-19 pandemic was defined by a collective failure to take preparedness seriously and act rapidly on the basis of science, the second has been marked by profound inequalities and a failure of leaders to understand our interconnectedness and act accordingly,” said Elihadj As Sy, a Senegalese public health expert who leads GPMB, said in a statement before the release of the 2021 GPMB report, titled “From Worlds Apart to a World Prepared,” at the World Health Summit in Berlin.
The GPMB is an independent, 12-person panel of experts first convened by the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group in 2018 after the prior outbreak of Ebola in West Africa. The group’s first annual report, released in 2019, issued a prescient warning that “there is a very real threat of a rapidly moving, highly lethal pandemic of a respiratory pathogen killing 50 to 80 million people.”
“The world is not prepared,” the 2019 report noted.
The body makes several recommendations in its 2021 report, including calling on world leaders to convene a summit on health emergency preparedness and response and adopt an international agreement. The group also calls for a stronger WHO, with greater resources, authority and accountability.
The report’s release comes ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Rome, Italy, this weekend and a later World Health Assembly session in November, where member states are expected to discuss the need for an international agreement on global health crises – what some public health experts have called a “pandemic treaty.”
Cruises will no longer be required to follow CDC rules starting in January
The public health rules that dictate how cruise ships can operate in U.S. waters during the pandemic will become recommendations in mid-January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
Authorities replaced an earlier ban on cruise travel with a “conditional sailing order” in October 2020, which laid out steps cruise companies had to take to sail with passengers from U.S. ports. That order — which required ships to sail with at least 95 percent of people vaccinated or perform a test cruise to demonstrate safety procedures — was set to expire on Nov. 1.
Instead, the CDC will extend the order, with some tweaks, through Jan. 15. Those changes include new procedures for ships that come to U.S. waters after operating in other jurisdictions, new instructions for ships that want to switch from 95 percent of passengers vaccinated to a lower number and the end of required CDC travel advisories or warnings about cruising in marketing material.
International visitors with proof of vaccination, negative test soon allowed to enter U.S.
With less than two weeks to go before the United States lifts a travel ban on visitors from 33 countries, federal health officials offered more specifics for travelers and airlines before restrictions are lifted Nov. 8.
Although vaccination won’t be required for children, most noncitizens and nonimmigrants arriving by air will have to show both proof of vaccination and proof of a negative coronavirus test taken at least three days before departure. Those under 18 will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, according to rules outlined Monday by the Biden administration.
