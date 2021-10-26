With less than two weeks to go before the United States lifts a travel ban on visitors from 33 countries, federal health officials offered more specifics for travelers and airlines before restrictions are lifted Nov. 8.

Although vaccination won’t be required for children, most noncitizens and nonimmigrants arriving by air will have to show both proof of vaccination and proof of a negative coronavirus test taken at least three days before departure. Those under 18 will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight, according to rules outlined Monday by the Biden administration.

“With science and public health as our guide, the United States has developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel,” the White House said in a statement.

Here’s what to know

  • The Moderna coronavirus vaccine produces a strong immune response in children ages 6 to 11, the company announced Monday based on interim data. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, has expressed optimism that children 5 to 11 could start getting vaccinated as early November.
  • Health experts worry Arizona could be headed for a deepening crisis as winter approaches. It experienced a 138 percent increase in the seven-day rolling average of daily new deaths per 100,000 people last week, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
  • The National Institutes of Health announced that it is investing $70 million to help speed up the authorization process for new high-quality at-home coronavirus tests amid a shortage of such rapid tests in the United States.