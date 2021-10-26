In discussions about Rollins, the word “sugarcoat” comes up repeatedly — as in, it’s a behavior she tells people around her to avoid, just as she does. “With Rachael Rollins, you’re going to know where you stand on Day One and in every conversation after that,” said Terence Delehanty, the chief of police in Winthrop, Mass., a small community next to Boston that is part of Suffolk County. “You don’t get that with many people in life.”