Allegations of prosecutorial misconduct against Johnson, the first prosecutor on the case, go back to her first year as Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News found that Johnson gave the police remarkable special treatment after the 2010 fatal shooting of Caroline Small, sharing her case with the defense ahead of grand jury proceedings and agreeing not to offer charges unless jurors asked. No one was indicted in the police killing that a former Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent called “the worst one I’ve ever investigated.”