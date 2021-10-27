The impact of vaccinations is clear in regions with the highest uptake. Puerto Rico recorded a seven-day average of 1,121 new cases on Aug. 23 as it wrestled with delta; that figure had declined to 105 as of Tuesday. About 73 percent of Puerto Ricans are immunized.
But a handful of states are still struggling to turn the tide, especially as colder weather brings more people indoors again. In Montana, 45 out of every 100,000 people are hospitalized due to covid-19 — the highest in the country. The state has just over half its population fully vaccinated — below the national rate of 57.5. Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Vermont haven’t yet stemmed the initial increases in cases and deaths triggered by the delta variant surge.
The United States has recorded more than 45 million coronavirus infections during the pandemic, the most in the world. More than 737,000 people have died.
Here’s what to know
U.S. drug company Merck to share license for experimental covid-19 treatment with non-profit
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck has agreed to share its license with a non-profit so that its experimental covid-19 drug, molnupiravir, can be manufactured widely around the world in a deal that would expand access to the treatment in more than 100 countries.
The move could make the treatment, an easy-to-take pill shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in some cases, available to millions in mostly low- and middle-income nations — if regulators authorize its use.
Merck announced in October that a global clinical trial showed molnupiravir, an anti-viral, reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half among higher-risk coronavirus patients diagnosed with mild to moderate illness.
The company agreed to share its license with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool, or MPP, which in turn can sub-license it to manufacturers. The deal is designed to expand the drug’s availability, widen its manufacturing base and potentially push down the price.
Airlines brace for 'onslaught' of travelers as U.S. prepares to open its borders
As the United States prepares to reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers from countries that had previously been subjected to a travel ban, airlines are bracing for an “onslaught of travel all at once,” Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian said Tuesday.
Starting Nov. 8, people from 33 countries that had been barred from entering the United States because of the pandemic will be able to enter if they are fully vaccinated. U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been able to enter the United States, but most others were shut out.
Airlines will be responsible for verifying travelers’ vaccination statuses. The requirements, according to the White House, include: matching the name and birth date of the traveler to the vaccination record; confirming the record was issued by an “official source” in the country where the vaccine was administered; and ensuring that the traveler has had enough doses and that enough time has elapsed such that the person can be considered fully vaccinated.
The sudden rush of incoming passengers is “going to be a bit sloppy at first,” Bastian said at a travel conference hosted by the U.S. Travel Association. “There will be lines, unfortunately,” he said.
Charlize Theron urges wealthy nations to share vaccines
Award winning actress Charlize Theron is urging wealthy nations such as United States and elsewhere to better share coronavirus vaccines with those in need.
The star, who grew up on a farm in rural South Africa, called for waivers of vaccine patents so that countries could manufacture their own vaccines closer to home, a move that she said could allow for “a real uptake in how many vaccines we can actually bring to people.”
Theron was also cautious not to criticize vaccine booster jabs in her interview with the BBC but said that with so much of the world still unvaccinated, those getting booster shots were being asked to “maybe think beyond themselves” and consider if extra doses were needed.
“Do we need this extra jab? … Is it smarter for us to maybe reach out to countries and get more people on that first vaccine,” she said.
Theron is speaking about the covid-19 pandemic after her Africa Outreach Project partnered with the Ford Foundation on an initiative to further global vaccine access and “tackle the structural inequities that continue to hinder equal access to COVID-19 vaccines,” the group said in a statement earlier this month.
Only 15 African nations have fully vaccinated 10 percent of their populations against covid-19, according to the WHO, with the Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco making the most progress. Just 2 percent of the more than 6 billion vaccines given globally have been administered to the continent’s 1.3 billion people.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- In Brazil, a Senate committee has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments related to the country’s coronavirus deaths — the second highest in the world. It follows a six-month investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic. The president has denied any wrongdoing.
- In Australia, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents will be able to leave the country without a special exemption from Nov. 1, authorities said Wednesday, as the country eases coronavirus restrictions. Australians have been unable to travel abroad for more than 18 months without a government waiver and thousands of residents living abroad were unable to return.
- Vietnam on Wednesday began vaccinating children in a bid to reopen schools, after more than half a year of closures. About 1,500 teenagers between 16 and 17 years old in Ho Chi Minh City were among the first to receive shots before the inoculation program is rolled out nationwide in November, the health ministry said.
- The world needs to prepare for the next pandemic and should create a forum for global coordination, economic leaders have said in a letter to the Group of 20 economies, signed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others. The new forum would allow health and finance ministers to better coordinate prevention, detection and information-sharing, it said.
Countries are reopening borders. But China isn't ready to live with the coronavirus.
China is leaving nothing to chance to prevent a coronavirus outbreak during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics this February.
A handbook released Monday describes how athletes will be confined to a “closed loop” of hotels, venues and designated buses, shut off from the rest of the country to a degree far beyond measures adopted during the Tokyo Summer Games.
To enter the bubble, participants need to either be vaccinated or do 21 days of quarantine. Once inside, swab tests are conducted daily. There is even an app to ensure “responsibility from start to finish,” where anyone involved in the Games must report their temperature and test results from 14 days before arrival to two weeks after leaving China.
As the two-year anniversary of covid-19’s discovery in Wuhan approaches, China has shown no sign of abandoning its efforts to eliminate infections, even as nations like Singapore and Australia that once shared a similar approach begin to open borders and shift toward mitigation of outbreaks now that they have achieved high vaccination rates.
More than 130,000 U.S. lives could have been saved with swifter action, Birx said
More than 130,000 American lives could have been saved with swifter action and better coordinated public health messages after the virus’s first wave, the White House’s former coronavirus response coordinator told congressional investigators this month.
“I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, the getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30-percent-less to 40-percent-less range,” said Deborah Birx, whom President Donald Trump chose to steer his government’s virus response.
More than 735,000 Americans have died of coronavirus-related complications since the pandemic began, including more than 300,000 since President Biden took office.
Experts say immunization of younger children will represent milestone in pandemic
More than 10 months after U.S. adults started receiving coronavirus vaccines, the nation’s younger children moved significantly closer to getting a shot of protection when advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
A pediatric vaccine has been eagerly anticipated by many parents who want to ensure their children’s safety in school and holiday gatherings. Experts say the immunizations will represent a milestone in a pandemic that has killed more than 736,000 people in the United States.
“To me, it seems that it is a hard decision but a clear one,” said Patrick Moore, a microbiologist at the University of Pittsburgh. He noted that 94 children have died of covid-19, and “all have names. All of them had mothers.”