New coronavirus infections in the United States have dropped nearly 60 percent since a September spike brought on by the more contagious delta variant, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

The seven-day average of infections stood at about 69,000 this week, figures show, reflecting a 58 percent drop from the latest surge’s peak around Sept. 13, when the average for that week was 164,475.

The impact of vaccinations is clear in regions with the highest uptake. Puerto Rico recorded a seven-day average of 1,121 new cases on Aug. 23 as it wrestled with delta; that figure had declined to 105 as of Tuesday. About 73 percent of Puerto Ricans are immunized.

But a handful of states are still struggling to turn the tide, especially as colder weather brings more people indoors again. In Montana, 45 out of every 100,000 people are hospitalized due to covid-19 — the highest in the country. The state has just over half its population fully vaccinated — below the national rate of 57.5. Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Vermont haven’t yet stemmed the initial increases in cases and deaths triggered by the delta variant surge.

The United States has recorded more than 45 million coronavirus infections during the pandemic, the most in the world. More than 737,000 people have died.

