Questioning the determination, Greenberg’s parents requested the investigative reports, retained lawyers and hired experts. Those experts pointed out several reasons Greenberg’s death may well have been a homicide. If Greenberg had planned on killing herself, they asked, why had she filled up her gas tank after leaving school? Why had she not left a note? Why was a half-finished fruit salad found on the kitchen counter above her body? If she was intent on taking her life, why had she chosen to stab herself, and why had she done so through her clothing, something one expert noted is rare in cases of suicide by stabbing?