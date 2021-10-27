“You know who I am and why I’m here,” a 17-year-old boy said to Grant, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
A 16-year-old girl then allegedly pinned Grant to the ground as the boy beat him and Grant’s female friend stood by on lookout. The boy then stabbed Grant in the neck, police said.
That’s when Grant pleaded for his classmates to “end it for him.”
Standing over Grant as he bled, the 17-year-old boy allegedly picked up the sword and plunged the weapon into Grant’s chest.
Police in Miramar, Fla., less than 20 miles northwest of Miami, arrested the three alleged assailants on Friday and Saturday. The 17-year-old boy and 16- and 17 year-old girls face charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy, police said. The Washington Post generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.
Broward County prosecutors announced Tuesday that they plan to charge the trio as adults in the coming weeks, WTVJ reported. It is unclear who is representing the three teenagers.
The alleged plot to kill Grant, who was not named by police but was publicly identified by his high school principal, began around Oct. 10, a week before the attack, police said. When the 17-year-old boy later charged in the killing learned that his ex-girlfriend, whom he still had an “emotional connection” with, had sex with Grant, police said he texted the 17-year-old girl saying he wanted his revenge.
“Murder will definitely happen soon,” the boy texted, according to the girl’s cellphone records obtained by police. “It’s happening by [homecoming].”
“[O]h — see that I can help,” she allegedly responded.
The boy then brought in the 16-year-old girl, telling her that Grant “raped” his ex-girlfriend, police say.
In a statement to The Washington Post, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department said despite the 17-year-old boy’s claims, “we have no evidence of any sexual assault.”
“Detectives spoke with that ex-girlfriend and she stated that the sexual relationship was consensual,” the spokeswoman said. “We felt the need to mention this to prevent any misunderstandings in regards to the victim.”
The 17-year-old boy and the 16- and 17-year-old girls agreed to meet at a playground near the 16-year-old’s apartment complex on Oct. 17 wearing all-black clothes they did not mind getting ruined, according to the arrest affidavit. They also allegedly planned to put their phones on airplane mode and leave them at the 16-year-old’s apartment, which is just minutes away from where Grant lived.
On Oct. 17, the 17-year-old girl texted Grant to organize a time for them to meet, according to text messages recorded in the affidavit. The two had been texting for a few days about getting together.
Surveillance footage shows the group leaving the 16-year-old’s apartment complex around 7 p.m., police said. Video shows them entering the first floor of Grant’s building minutes later. Around that time, the 17-year-old girl “called the victim and lured him outside and into the stairwell,” police said.
The attack began at 7:09 p.m., surveillance footage showed, according to the affidavit. The 16-year-old girl later told detectives she was holding the sword when Grant arrived but dropped it to the ground soon after.
Grant tried to run away, but the boy allegedly caught him. He then told Grant “you know I have to kill you now,” the 16-year-old later told detectives.
After Grant tried to escape a second time and began pleading for his life, police say the 17-year-old boy repeatedly punched the victim while the 16-year-old girl held him down. At one point, Grant managed to reach for the sword the girl had dropped.
“The victim raised the sword in order to protect himself and [the 16-year-old] observed [the boy] pull out the small knife that he had and stabbed the victim on the right side of his neck,” the affidavit said.
Throughout the incident, surveillance footage captured the 17-year-old girl near the door, on lookout. At one point, she told the duo to “hurry up,” police said.
The boy instructed the 16-year-old girl “to get the sword and end it,” she told police. But she refused, allegedly telling the boy “you do it.” She said she handed the sword to the boy, who, according to the affidavit, “then stood over the victim and stabbed the victim in the chest.”
Grant was dead, his blood pooling around him in the stairwell, police said.
At 7:45 p.m., the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl can be seen carrying Grant’s body in surveillance footage, police said.
“They then toss the lifeless body of the victim over a railing and into bushes … in front of the stairwell,” police said.
The 16-year-old later told detectives that she and the boy worked to conceal Grant’s remains while the 17-year-old girl cleaned up the blood in the stairwell with “materials that she had brought with her, likely in an effort to remove evidence of the crime,” according to the affidavit.
Security cameras at the 16-year-old girl’s apartment complex captured the group returning around 8:30 p.m., police said.
The trio then burned their clothes in a small bonfire, the 16-year-old told police.
Within hours of the incident, Grant’s mother tried calling police to report him missing, but they informed her that since Grant was 18, she would have to wait 48 hours.
That same evening, his mother, whom police did not publicly identify, spoke to the 17-year-old girl, asking if she had seen her son. The girl allegedly said she had seen Grant earlier that day but “hasn’t spoken with him since and doesn’t know what happened to him.”
Grant’s mother called the Miramar Police Department again on Oct. 19 and said she reviewed security footage from her apartment complex and saw what she believed to be “two men beating her child, while a female watched,” according to the affidavit.
A detective soon arrived and canvassed the area, police said. He found “signs of blood” and while taping off the possible crime scene noticed “the body of a Black male,” police said. Law enforcement officials and the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said Grant had been “badly beaten” and suffered several stab wounds.
The detective also found a knife with a broken blade on the ground near the body, the affidavit said.
Police say they soon connected the trio to the crime through surveillance footage and DNA evidence.
Grant’s death rocked the Miramar community. About 100 people dressed in purple and white — Grant’s favorite colors — attended a vigil Tuesday near the place he was killed, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.
In a tribute to her friend, 17-year-old Natalia Perez said Grant was funny, kind and respectful.
“He didn’t really take life for granted,” she said. “He was really an open person. You just had to speak to him.”