Royall Jenkins, a trucker who believed that he was Allah or God — contrary to the teachings of the Islamic faith — founded the organization in 1978, according to the lawsuit. Jenkins claimed that around that time, he was abducted by angels who taught him how to rule the Earth. The organization has no ties to the Islamic faith. It was previously called the Value Creators, The Post previously reported, and split off from the Black separatist group Nation of Islam in 1978.