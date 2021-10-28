Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old boy, was declared brain dead after arriving at a hospital and removed from life support a week later. Eddie Gonzalez was working as a school officer in Long Beach, Calif., at the time of the shooting.
Luis Carrillo, the attorney representing the Rodriguez family, said of the first-degree murder charge brought a sense of overdue solace and justice for the young woman’s relatives.
“For the family this is the first step on the road to justice,” Carrillo said in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday, adding that he believes the former officer should have been arrested the day after he shot Rodriguez. “The family still has an enormous amount of pain that Mona’s life was taken at such a young age, and this arrest will not bring Mona back.”
Gonzalez, who worked for the Long Beach Unified School District, was arrested by homicide detectives on Wednesday and is being held on a $2 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned Friday. Gonzalez could not immediately be reached for comment, and it was not clear whether he had retained an attorney.
The shooting comes amid ongoing debate on school safety officers and as the nation grapples with mounting demands for police reform following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Civil rights activists have pointed at long-standing patterns of racial disparities when it comes to policing, including policing in schools, while others have called for more law enforcement presence on campus as shootings continue to occur.
Gascón was elected district attorney last year on a campaign platform of criminal justice reform, vowing greater accountability and punishment for law enforcement officers who engage in bad conduct, including those who use excessive force.
“This case really illustrates the importance of holding public officials accountable,” Gascón said during a news conference Wednesday.
Although murder convictions for police officers are still relatively unusual, recent emblematic cases, like former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in Floyd’s death, reflect a shift in prosecution of law enforcement, some experts argue.
“Traditionally, convictions of police officers were highly unusual because officers were not charged in the first place, as prosecutors and officers were usually aligned, which would often get in the middle the process,” Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis said in an interview Thursday. “That is changing.”
Andrew Guthrie Ferguson, a professor at the American University College of Law, said a murder charge is appropriate in this case, given that the officer violated school policy and shot at unarmed individuals who where leaving the scene.
Whatever the final conviction is, the murder charge also sends a message.
“This is an example of the district attorney telling the community that police officers are not above the law,” Ferguson added.
Gonzalez had been patrolling the area near Millikan High School, south of Los Angeles, when he noticed a physical altercation between Rodriguez and an unidentified 15-year-old girl, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said.
Gonzalez pulled over his vehicle and broke up the fight by threatening to pepper-spray them. Rodriguez and several people then tried to speed away in a sedan, according to authorities.
A bystander video posted on social media shows the officer put his hands on the passenger side and shout “Hey!” Then, as the car passed him, Gonzalez fired twice, after which a woman’s long, loud scream can be heard.
One of the bullets struck Rodriguez, who was sitting in the passenger seat, in the back of the head.
The Long Beach Board of Education fired Gonzalez this month after initially putting him on paid administrative leave for violating its use-of-force policy.
According to documents obtained by The Post, the district’s use-of-force policy forbids officers from firing at someone who is fleeing, toward a moving vehicle or through a vehicle window, unless circumstances “clearly warrant the use of a firearm as a final means of defense.” Officers can fire their guns only in self-defense or to prevent the death or “great bodily injury” of another.
A school safety officer shot a fleeing teen. He has been fired and police have opened a homicide investigation.
In a written statement sent to The Post, the Long Beach Unified School District reiterated that its board of education “took decisive and unanimous action” to terminate Gonzalez, as “the employee violated District policy.”
“We acknowledge the impact of this tragedy and we again extend our sincerest condolences to everyone who has been impacted, especially the family, friends and loved ones of the shooting victim, Manuela Rodriguez,” said Justin Grayson, a district spokesman.
Standing outside of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Rodriguez’s brother Oscar carried a black shirt emblazoned with an image of her face.
“Hopefully with the justice we got today, on the day a month ago that she was shot and killed,” he said. “Hopefully I can heal, hopefully my family can heal.”
Jonathan Edwards and Timothy Bella contributed to this report.