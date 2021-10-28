“We sought a name that reflects the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders, and Guardians embodies those defining attributes while drawing upon the iconic Guardians of Traffic,” owner Paul Dolan said in a news conference in July, referring to the stone statues carved into the bridge leading to the team’s stadium. “ … This change will divert us from a divisive path and instead steer us toward a future where our fans, city and region are all united as Cleveland Guardians.”