The White House coronavirus response coordinator, Jeff Zients, indicated that the Biden administration could be flexible as it enforces the president’s executive order requiring federal workers and government contractors to vaccinate their workers.

The vaccine mandate aims to protect as many people from the coronavirus as possible — not to punish them by getting them fired from their jobs should they be unvaccinated by the due dates, Zients said Wednesday.

Federal agencies and contractors are expected to educate, counsel, and accommodate their unvaccinated workers even after the deadline to persuade them to receive vaccine doses before terminating them, he added. Federal employees face a vaccination deadline of Nov. 22; contractors have a Dec. 8 deadline.

“To be clear, we’re creating flexibility within the system. We’re offering people multiple opportunities to get vaccinated. There is not a cliff here,” Zients said.

The remarks come as some companies are seeing employee vaccination rates rise: About 99.7 percent of United Airlines employees are vaccinated; 96 percent at Tyson Foods; 97 percent of Harvard University employees are immunized. But some large contractors have been reporting concerns about the impact on their workforce. Greg Hayes, the chief executive of Raytheon Technologies, has said his company could lose thousands of workers. Some unions have also been engaged in legal battles with their employers over the mandate, such as at Southwest Airlines.

