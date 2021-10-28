Federal agencies and contractors are expected to educate, counsel, and accommodate their unvaccinated workers even after the deadline to persuade them to receive vaccine doses before terminating them, he added. Federal employees face a vaccination deadline of Nov. 22; contractors have a Dec. 8 deadline.
“To be clear, we’re creating flexibility within the system. We’re offering people multiple opportunities to get vaccinated. There is not a cliff here,” Zients said.
The remarks come as some companies are seeing employee vaccination rates rise: About 99.7 percent of United Airlines employees are vaccinated; 96 percent at Tyson Foods; 97 percent of Harvard University employees are immunized. But some large contractors have been reporting concerns about the impact on their workforce. Greg Hayes, the chief executive of Raytheon Technologies, has said his company could lose thousands of workers. Some unions have also been engaged in legal battles with their employers over the mandate, such as at Southwest Airlines.
More workers at the country’s top five meatpacking companies were sickened and died of the coronavirus than had been previously estimated, an investigation by the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis has found.
At least 59,000 workers at Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef — companies that control the lion’s share of the U.S. meat market — were infected with the coronavirus during the pandemic’s first year, according to a report the subcommittee released Wednesday on its findings. At least 269 workers across these companies died of covid-19 between March 1, 2020, and Feb. 1.
The report, which stems from an investigation the subcommittee launched in February, alleges that the country’s top meatpackers failed to protect workers, allowing the virus to spread quickly in the close quarters of processing and packing plants. Workers were pushed to show up while ill, The Washington Post has reported, turning many facilities into covid hot spots. Dozens of plants were forced to close during the pandemic’s first wave, throttling production and sending ripples across the supply chain.
On Tuesday, freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) gave a speech from the floor of the House that was as furious as it was terse, as inscrutable as it was accusatory. Over the span of 64 words, he called for the creation of a commission aimed at exploring the origins of the coronavirus at the heart of the pandemic, called the country’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, a “demon doctor,” accused Fauci of lying to Congress, accused Fauci of having a hand in creating the virus and suggested that Fauci was linked to “funding the torture of puppies in Africa.” It took 65 words just to summarize the claims, which should tell you something about Cawthorn’s succinctness.
It’s useful at the moment for Cawthorn to be in the news for something other than questions about his involvement in the events of Jan. 6. A vague report from Rolling Stone suggesting that Cawthorn or his staff were involved in planning rallies on that day (clearly true at least in that Cawthorn spoke at one) prompted the Raleigh News & Observer editorial board to summarize Cawthorn’s Hill career in unflattering terms. But Cawthorn’s blitzkrieg attack on Fauci was more about trying to leverage a strain of sentiment popular on the right, one that holds Fauci, not former president Donald Trump, as primarily responsible for the country’s failures on the pandemic.
Getting a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine is critical for pregnant and breastfeeding women seeking the level of immune protection reached by other vaccinated women, researchers say.
These women, particularly susceptible to serious illness, do not generate the same antibodies as nonpregnant women of similar ages after the first dose, a Boston-based team of scientists reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine last week.
The women in the study — 84 pregnant, 31 breastfeeding and 16 nonpregnant — received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The pregnant and breastfeeding women had fewer antibodies when researchers collected blood samples three to four weeks after the initial shot.
After their second dose, the pregnant women’s antibody levels were “normal,” researchers said. The vaccine response for lactating women was similar to nonpregnant women after their booster dose.
On average, the two-dose vaccines offer about 95 percent protection against severe illness. Vaccinations during pregnancy increase the passive protection transferred to newborns.
Despite the benefits of getting vaccinated, public health officials have still sought to quell hesitancy among those who are pregnant.
The researchers, pointing to the limited vaccine trial and real-world data for pregnant and breastfeeding women, said how their immune systems respond to the vaccines available to the public remains “incompletely understood.”
“Although this study largely profiled responses in women vaccinated later in pregnancy,” researchers wrote, “these data point to the importance of profiling women receiving COVID-19 vaccines throughout pregnancy to begin to understand how distinct platforms, vaccines, populations, and timing affect the quality and quantity of immunity induced across the mother.”