Schmit doesn’t remember exactly how he first learned there were people in the world who competed to grow the largest pumpkin. Maybe it was a clickbait kind of article, he said. After he did, he spent the next several years casually keeping tabs on how big the pumpkins were in a given year and if one of them had set a record. Finally, in 2016, he gave it a go and found instant success, growing a 2,106-pound pumpkin — the third largest in the country that year — and earning Rookie of the Year honors from the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the worldwide governing body of competitive pumpkin growing.