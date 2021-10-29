The Iowa state legislature passed a bill Thursday that allows residents fired for noncompliance with vaccine mandates to receive unemployment benefits, while also broadening religious and medical exemptions from immunization.

The bill was passed with overwhelming support in both chambers, which Republicans control. Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said she plans to sign the legislation into law, though she added that a vaccine was the “best defense” against the coronavirus. In a statement, she also vowed to resist President Biden’s plan to require businesses with a hundred or more workers to ensure vaccination of their employees or regularly test unimmunized staffers.

Iowa joins a number of states that have expressed defiance against the federal government’s push. Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and South Dakota are among those whose leaders have pledged to contest the Biden administration mandates.

About 57.6 percent of America’s 332 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post coronavirus tracker.

