Iowa joins a number of states that have expressed defiance against the federal government’s push. Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and South Dakota are among those whose leaders have pledged to contest the Biden administration mandates.
About 57.6 percent of America’s 332 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post coronavirus tracker.
What is fluvoxamine, the antidepressant drug that shows promise in treating covid-19?
A common antidepressant medication often used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder may join a growing arsenal of covid-19 treatments, after it showed promise in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Because it has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for mental health treatment, doctors can begin to prescribe it under certain parameters. The relatively cheap cost means it could be highly beneficial in parts of the world with low vaccination rates and few resources.
Air Force is first to face troops' rejection of vaccine mandate as thousands avoid shots
Up to 12,000 Air Force personnel have rejected orders to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a Pentagon mandate, and officials say it is too late for them to do so by the Tuesday deadline, posing the first major test for military leaders whose August directive has been met with defiance among a segment of the force.
The vast majority of active-duty airmen, more than 96 percent, are at least partially vaccinated, according to data from the Air Force. But officials have warned that, barring an approved medical or religious exemption, those who defy lawful orders to be fully immunized are subject to punishment, including possible dismissal from the service, or they could be charged in the military justice system.
The challenge now confronting Air Force leaders — how to address potential large-scale dissent in the face of a top health priority that has been deeply politicized — is a bellwether for the dilemma in store across the military’s other services, which have staggered compliance deadlines ranging from the end of November to the middle of next summer and, in some cases, have experienced far greater resistance to President Biden’s mandate.
Childhood vaccinations have lagged globally because of the pandemic, CDC says
During the coronavirus pandemic, millions of children worldwide missed vaccine doses that would protect them from dangerous, preventable diseases like measles and polio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
The blow to the global effort to immunize children and protect their communities was linked to the pandemic, according to researchers, who determined physical distancing, transportation reductions, supply chain interruptions and concerns about coronavirus exposure decreased access for two vaccines, the measles vaccine and the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine, known as DTP3.
Nearly 23 million children eligible for the DTP3 shot were not vaccinated in 2020, compared with 19 million in 2019, the lowest coverage of the vaccine in more than a decade, according to the CDC report. Coverage of the first measles vaccine dose dropped from 86% in 2019 to 84% in 2020.
The researchers, including scientists from the World Health Organization and UNICEF, wrote that targeted strategies are necessary to identify children who need vaccines and immunize them. Efforts must include monitoring to recognize gaps, they said.
“Defining country-specific strategies to identify missed children, minimize missed opportunities for vaccination, and implement catch-up vaccination is critical to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on progress toward achieving global immunization goals,” the researchers wrote.