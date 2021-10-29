Iowa joins a number of states that have expressed defiance against the federal government’s push. Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Texas and South Dakota are among those whose leaders have pledged to contest the Biden administration’s mandates.
About 57.6 percent of America’s 332 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker.
Here’s what to know
Former world leaders ask G-20 summit to airlift extra vaccines to poorer nationsReturn to menu
As President Biden and leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies prepare to meet in Rome this weekend, more than 160 former presidents and government officials on Friday urged them to tackle vaccine inequity.
In a joint letter addressed to summit host Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, they asked world leaders at the meeting to “stop rich nations’ hoarding of Covid vaccines” and back a plan to airlift surplus doses, especially those approaching their use-by-dates, to 92 nations still struggling to get vaccination programs underway.
The group wants the G-20 nations to agree to a month-by-month delivery plan to release their stockpile of vaccines. Signatories include former U.N. General Secretary Ban Ki-moon, former Brazilian President Fernando Cardoso and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
“Vaccine inequity constitutes a threat to us all,” the letter said. “When the G20 convenes in Rome, we hope that they will agree that the poorest and the most vulnerable can finally have access to the miracle of life-saving vaccines.”
On Thursday, the World Health Organization set out a strategic plan to narrow the global vaccine gap and said inequitable access to coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines was “prolonging the pandemic everywhere and risking the emergence of new, more dangerous variants.”
Covid caused ‘big losses’ for gender equality in Europe, new index saysReturn to menu
The coronavirus pandemic has caused “big losses” for gender equality in Europe, with few gains, according to an index published Thursday by the European Institute for Gender Equality, an initiative of the European Union.
The Gender Equality Index assigned the E.U. 68 points out of 100, according to its scoring system, which evaluates gender equality according to a range of metrics. This means an improvement of 0.6 points compared with 2020 and a gain of 4.9 points since 2010.
However, the report warns that even that minimal fraction of a point of progress registered year-over-year is threatened by the pandemic’s effect on women.
The scores are based mostly on data from 2019 and therefore don’t fully capture the impact of the coronavirus crisis on gender equality, although the report does include evidence on the pandemic′s negative impact on women in key areas.
What is fluvoxamine, the antidepressant drug that shows promise in treating covid-19?Return to menu
A common antidepressant medication often used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder may join a growing arsenal of covid-19 treatments, after it showed promise in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Because it has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for mental health treatment, doctors can begin to prescribe it under certain parameters. The relatively cheap cost means it could be highly beneficial in parts of the world with low vaccination rates and few resources.
Here’s what you need to know.
Air Force is first to face troops’ rejection of vaccine mandate as thousands avoid shotsReturn to menu
Up to 12,000 Air Force personnel have rejected orders to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a Pentagon mandate, and officials say it is too late for them to do so by the Tuesday deadline, posing the first major test for military leaders whose August directive has been met with defiance among a segment of the force.
The vast majority of active-duty airmen, more than 96 percent, are at least partially vaccinated, according to data from the Air Force. But officials have warned that, barring an approved medical or religious exemption, those who defy lawful orders to be fully immunized are subject to punishment, including possible dismissal from the service, or they could be charged in the military justice system.
The challenge now confronting Air Force leaders — how to address potential large-scale dissent in the face of a top health priority that has been deeply politicized — is a bellwether for the dilemma in store across the military’s other services, which have staggered compliance deadlines ranging from the end of November to the middle of next summer and, in some cases, have experienced far greater resistance to President Biden’s mandate.
Childhood vaccinations have lagged globally because of the pandemic, CDC saysReturn to menu
During the coronavirus pandemic, millions of children worldwide missed vaccine doses that would protect them from dangerous, preventable diseases like measles and polio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
The blow to the global effort to immunize children and protect their communities was linked to the pandemic, according to researchers, who determined physical distancing, transportation reductions, supply chain interruptions and concerns about coronavirus exposure decreased access for two vaccines, the measles vaccine and the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine, known as DTP3.
Nearly 23 million children eligible for the DTP3 shot were not vaccinated in 2020, compared with 19 million in 2019, the lowest coverage of the vaccine in more than a decade, according to the CDC report. Coverage of the first measles vaccine dose dropped from 86 percent in 2019 to 84 percent in 2020.
The researchers, including scientists from the World Health Organization and UNICEF, wrote that targeted strategies are necessary to identify children who need vaccines and immunize them. Efforts must include monitoring to recognize gaps, they said.
“Defining country-specific strategies to identify missed children, minimize missed opportunities for vaccination, and implement catch-up vaccination is critical to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on progress toward achieving global immunization goals,” the researchers wrote.