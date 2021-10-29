Dunham added in a statement that Grant’s execution was a “human experiment” for the other death row inmates involved in the lawsuit over the state’s execution process. He also referenced three botched lethal injections in Oklahoma, including the executions of Clayton Lockett — who in 2014 writhed in pain for 40 minutes before he died — and Charles Warner, whose last words were “My body is on fire” after an unauthorized drug was used on him. Richard Glossip’s execution was suddenly called off in 2015 when the state again received the wrong drugs. Glossip is still alive.