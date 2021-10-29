This wasn’t the first trip city officials had made to deal with the unkempt yard on Pinkney Lane. It was an “ongoing issue” and officials had tried to fix it several times before, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said during a Wednesday evening news conference. But the problem persisted, which led them to get the warrant “to make sure there wasn’t any further safety consideration for that house, for other houses, and go ahead and mow the grass,” the chief said.