Myers said he has worked in politics since 2005, involved in campaigns from the county level to serving as deputy campaign manager for former senator Kay Hagan (D-N.C.). He also has worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Along the way he identified three main barriers for underrepresented groups: compensation, networking and training. People have to be able to afford to pick up and move to a new location, they have to know people already in campaign management circles, and they need the opportunity to learn the skills to get the job.