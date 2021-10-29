“With the exception of maybe one or two names that I could think of, I don’t really know a lot of campaign managers who are Asian American, who are Filipino American, and who were formerly undocumented,” said Gonzales, who is Filipino American.
Gonzales can now count himself among the small number of campaign managers of color. He is heading the campaign of Virginia Del. Dan Helmer (D), who is in a tough fight to keep his seat.
Gonzales’s chance came via a three-year effort to deepen the pool of people of color, women and LGBTQ professionals with the skills and experience to step into the top political jobs in Democratic campaigns. This year, the Blue Leadership Collaborative placed 20 managers from diverse backgrounds to run campaigns for Democratic candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates. Organizers of the program hope to place most of the participants into high-level positions in congressional campaigns next year.
Breaking into upper management positions in political campaigns has long been frustrating for people of color and women. Minority professionals are more likely to be tapped as organizers and field directors, targeting specific groups of voters or geographic regions. During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, for example, only a handful of the more than two-dozen candidates had campaign managers who were people of color.
Justin Myers, executive director of Blue Leadership Collaborative, said liberal political activists “all recognize that there is a problem.”
The challenge “is trying to figure out how we can create an actual pipeline that helps us recruit, train and retain people of color, women and folks who identify as queer to become campaign managers at the highest level,” he said.
Myers said he has worked in politics since 2005, involved in campaigns from the county level to serving as deputy campaign manager for then-Sen. Kay Hagan (D-N.C.). He also has worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Along the way he identified three main barriers for underrepresented groups: compensation, networking and training. People have to be able to afford to pick up and move to a new location, they have to know people already in campaign management circles, and they need the opportunity to learn the skills to get the job.
The program is funded by the Zinc Collective, a company chaired by LinkedIn co-founder Allen Blue, which also runs a program to help Democratic campaigns take better advantage of new technology. The Blue Leadership Collaborative is spending $1.5 million on its Virginia program. It covered the participants’ salaries and moving expenses, and bought them the tech tools they need for the jobs. It also paired them with mentors who had worked in high-level campaign posts and it put them through a month-long campaign management boot camp.
“There has never been as intentional an effort as Blue Leadership Collaborative, where you are literally dedicating millions of dollars to an effort like this in order to make the leadership more reflective of the folks that actually help elect people,” Myers said.
Myers said the program did not assign participants to campaigns. Instead, the candidates interviewed a pool of potential hires and chose their own campaign managers. He said the candidates also got to bring their managers onboard earlier than they would normally have hired staff, and they believed in the mission of the Blue Leadership Collaborative.
Helmer, in emailed responses, described why he tapped Gonzales. “We are a campaign that is run based on our values — leading with integrity, embodying service, championing inclusivity, and being bold — Ken demonstrated a commitment to those values in our interviews, in his own history of fighting for progressive values, and in his ability to lead and inspire.”
Asked if he was concerned about putting his reelection in the hands of a first-time campaign manager, he responded, “More than experience, I look for those with the capability to lead and to live our values, and I couldn’t be prouder to have Ken on our team. Ken’s leadership has allowed us to raise more money from individual donors than any other delegate campaign in Virginia, to mount the state’s best field program, and to ensure our message of keeping our community safe for everyone is in front of all of our constituents.”
Gonzales, 27, who grew up in the Chicago suburbs, is an experienced organizer, but he had never managed the other crucial components of a campaign, such as fundraising and communications. He said he felt the training prepared him for the job, and he has felt more confident because of the relationships he’s built with fellow participants.
“I know that there are people that I could always call, especially in the earlier parts of the campaign,” Gonzales said. If he had a question about fundraising, he would contact a participant who had finance experience, or he would consult with a colleague with communications expertise if he had a news-media-related issue. “And then likewise, they knew they could always come to me when it came to any organizing and field work,” he said.
That camaraderie also has been one of the most rewarding experiences for Lauren Garrett, who is managing the reelection campaign of Del. Joshua G. Cole (D-Fredericksburg).
“Managing is a tough job. It’s tougher than it looks, and it already looks hard,” said Garrett, 28, who was still in college when she started working on campaigns, including for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection. In 2017, she helped Doug Jones pull off an upset in the special election for Senate in her home state of Alabama, and in 2020, she worked on Mike Espy’s Senate campaign in Mississippi.
In all of those campaigns, she said, “I had never seen a manager who looked like me. I had never seen a manager who was a woman. I’m not saying that there weren’t any anywhere in the country, just not on the races that I’d done. I had never seen a person who was not a White man running a race.”
“And so to be a part of this community, of mostly people who are people of color and who are women and who are queer and who are nonbinary, it’s a really special experience that you’re doing this job, this incredibly challenging job at the same time as the rest of them,” Garrett said.