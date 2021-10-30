The United States is lifting travel restrictions that have meant most foreign nationals who have been in the United Kingdom, several European Union countries, Brazil or China in the previous 14 days are not permitted to enter the United States. Most non-U. S. citizens and nonimmigrants arriving by air will be required to show both proof of vaccination and proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of departure.
People younger than 18 are exempted from the vaccine requirement, because — unlike in the United States, where vaccinations for adolescents are widely available — in many countries, children do not have access to or are not yet eligible for the vaccines, the CDC has said.
But airlines and others had been pressing for quarantine changes for foreign children, saying it would harm international tourism if children had to self-quarantine upon arrival. The latest exemption from quarantine also applies to unvaccinated foreign visitors who are part of clinical trials.
“Based on the potential difficulty that self-quarantine may pose to children under 18 years of age especially when accompanied by a vaccinated parent or guardian who is not required to self-quarantine, CDC has determined that self-quarantine should not be required,” the amended order reads.
Children will still be required to attest — or have a parent or guardian attest on their behalf — that they will arrange to be tested for the virus between three and five days after arrival, and to self-isolate if the test is positive or if symptoms develop, the CDC said.
The CDC “strongly recommends” vaccination for all eligible children under 18. Vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 could be available as soon as the first week of November after an independent panel of vaccine experts said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration should grant emergency authorization to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in that age group.
The new travel rules don’t require U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents to be vaccinated but do outline different testing requirements depending on their vaccine status. It will be up to airlines to verify a person’s vaccination and testing status, officials have said.
