The group told Myrie’s staffers about 10:30 a.m. that they would have “blood on their hands” if de Blasio’s deadline for approximately 160,500 city employees to receive at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine was not suspended. It went into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
Matt Baer, director of policy and communications at the state senator’s office, said the firefighters also asked where the senator lived. While vaccination across the city’s departments has increased since the mandate was announced Oct. 20, the decision has been met with backlash — leading to concerns over shortages among the city’s essential workers.
“As a state lawmaker, our office has nothing to do with the mandate, but I think that they were just close to the office,” Baer told The Washington Post on Saturday. “They have every right to have their opinions about the topic, but that doesn’t justify using a city vehicle to do that on work time.”
The six firefighters — all members of the New York City Fire Department’s Ladder 113, the unit assigned to Brooklyn — have been “immediately relieved of duty and will face disciplinary action,” Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a statement to The Post on Saturday.
“This is a highly inappropriate act by on duty members of this Department who should only be concerned with responding to emergencies and helping New Yorkers and not harassing an elected official and his staff,” Nigro said.
The FDNY has among the lowest vaccination rates of all the city’s departments. According to data from City Hall, 77 percent of the FDNY’s 17,000 workers — including 72 percent of firefighters and 84 percent of emergency medical services personnel — had received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose as of Friday night.
That means up to 28 percent of New York City’s firefighters may be placed on unpaid leave “until they show proof of vaccination to their supervisor,” according to the mayor’s office. Yet hundreds of FDNY employees have circumvented the measure by using paid medical leave. The result has been an undisclosed number of fire companies being temporarily out of service.
“The excessive sick leave by a group of our Firefighters because of their anger at the vaccine mandate for all city employees is unacceptable, contrary to their oaths to serve, and may endanger the lives of New Yorkers,” Nigro said in his statement. “Despite these actions by some, the Department will continue to respond to all calls for help that come our way.”
The department’s contingency plans include mandatory overtime, canceled vacation approvals and officers working desk jobs returning to the field, he said.
The Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) has warned that those measures may not be enough. Andrew Ansbro, the UFA’s president, declined a request for comment. He told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade that a staff shortage could lead to a spike in emergency-response times.
“We’re just not going to be able to get to emergencies in time,” he said on Fox News Radio. “Fires are going to burn longer. Heart attack victims are going to be laying on the floor longer.”
Other city departments may face similar problems — particularly the police force, whose officers have also protested the mandate. According to data from City Hall, the vaccination rate among the NYPD’s 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees rose from 70 percent on Oct. 19 to 84 percent as of Friday night.
Sgt. Edward Riley, a spokesman for the NYPD, told The Post on Friday that the department was “prepared for any changes in personnel.” Yet union leaders are warning that police may be “unprepared for the staffing shortage that will result from the mandate’s haphazard implementation,” the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA) said in a news release.
“New York City cannot afford to have a police department that is weak, disorganized and totally dominated by the irrational whims of City Hall,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said in the statement. He did not respond to The Post’s request for comment Saturday.
A judge on Wednesday denied the PBA’s request to suspend de Blasio’s order, The Post reported.
Mitch Schwartz, a de Blasio spokesman, said agencies are ready to address a workforce crunch.
“Each agency is developing their own plans,” he said. “Especially with the last year and a half we’ve had, businesses and agencies are well practiced and ready to make up for any staffing changes, so they’ll be ready to go on Monday.”
Despite the current numbers of unvaccinated employees, Schwartz said the city is expecting more people to receive the shot. Since the mandate was issued, 29 of New York City’s agencies have achieved a vaccination rate of 90 percent or higher.
These rates rose across departments as Friday’s deadline approached. The vaccination rate increased by 5 percentage points among firefighters and by 7 percentage points among the FDNY’s emergency medical services personnel between Thursday and Friday. The greatest jump came from the sanitation department — climbing from 67 percent to 77 percent in the same period.
“Workers have been stepping up in huge numbers,” Schwartz said. “These are public servants, and they want to serve. They want to protect people. They want to serve the city.”
