The steel fence, topped in some places by concertina wire, plunges about 300 feet into the ocean and is heavily monitored, making it one of the most difficult places for people to cross along the 1,900-mile border dividing the two nations.
Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a group attempting to reach the San Diego beach around 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they reached the area, they found an unresponsive woman.
They tried to resuscitate her while requesting more assistance from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and lifeguards. The woman was declared dead at approximately 12:30 a.m., authorities said.
Border Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and authorities from state and local agencies continued to search the area and took into custody 36 Mexican citizens — 25 men and 11 women — who had swam around the border barrier.
The Coast Guard, which dispatched two cutters and a search helicopter, rescued 13 of those migrants from the water before handing them over to Border Patrol, a Coast Guard spokesman said, according to the San Diego Tribune.
All 36 people were taken to a Border Patrol station for processing.
“This is yet another example of the ruthless tactics smuggling organizations use to bolster their power and profits,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “We will work tirelessly to pursue and bring to justice those responsible for this tragedy.”
The United States is grappling with a record number of detentions along the Mexico border. During fiscal 2021, which ended in September, Border Patrol agents detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the southern border — the highest level recorded to date, according to CBP data.
