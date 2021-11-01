Several members of the jury have come forward since delivering the verdict April 20. The first was Brandon Mitchell, previously known as Juror 52, who spoke to several TV and radio stations a week after the trial.
He was one of seven jurors who sat for an interview with CNN last week. Others featured included Sherri Belton Hardeman, Nicole Deters, Jodi Doud and Lisa Christensen.
Chauvin was convicted of murder after the then-Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020. Floyd’s death led to nationwide demonstrations for racial equality and against police brutality.
Chauvin was sentenced in June 2021 to 22½ years in prison for killing Floyd. Three other former Minneapolis officers are charged in Floyd’s death and are awaiting trial.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
