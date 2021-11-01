New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for its employees is now in effect — meaning the city faces the possible loss, at least for now, of thousands of workers who have not yet gotten their shots.

City workers have been required since Friday at 5 p.m. to show proof of at least one dose to avoid suspension from their jobs. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has tried to incentivize unvaccinated employees to get vaccinated by offering an additional $500 in their paychecks for getting their first dose.

About 91 percent of the city’s employees have been vaccinated, according to de Blasio. But nearly 22,800 employees had yet to receive their doses as of Sunday night; many have applied for exemptions.

Despite the financial incentive and deadlines, thousands of municipal employees and firefighters have pushed back against the mandate in the days and weeks before the deadline, calling the order “tyranny” and an encroachment on their individual liberties. Critics of the mandate say the absence of police, firefighters and emergency responders could increase emergency response times.

Workers who are not in compliance with the new mandate or who have not applied for a reasonable accommodation will be placed on leave without pay.

Here’s what to know

  • The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old will be discussed Tuesday when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to meet to recommend how to use the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration authorized its use Friday.
  • The FDA is delaying a decision on whether to make Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine available to adolescents because the agency needs more time to evaluate whether the shot increases the risk of a rare cardiac side effect, the company said Sunday.
  • Federal health officials said this weekend that unvaccinated travelers from other countries who are under 18 will not need to self-quarantine for seven days when they arrive in the United States.